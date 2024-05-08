Motley Fool
Energy Transfer (ET) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Motley Fool Transcribing, The Motley Fool
45 min read

In This Article:

Logo of jester cap with thought bubble.
Image source: The Motley Fool.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET)
Q1 2024 Earnings Call
May 08, 2024, 4:30 p.m. ET

Contents:

  • Prepared Remarks

  • Questions and Answers

  • Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:


Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Energy Transfer LP first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator instructions] We ask that you limit to asking one question and one follow-up question.

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Long, CEO of Energy Transfer. Please go ahead.

Tom Long -- Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer first quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm also joined today by Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks. Hopefully, you saw the press release we issued earlier this afternoon as well as the slides posted to our website.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon our current beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us and are discussed in more details in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which we expect to file tomorrow, May 9. I'll also refer to adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, or DCF, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures. You'll find a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures on our website.

Should you invest $1,000 in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Transfer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Transfer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $554,830!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

I'll start today by going over our financial results. For the first quarter of 2024, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 billion compared to $3.4 billion for the first quarter of 2023. We had record volumes through our crude pipelines and also saw strong performances across the rest of our operations. DCF attributable to the partners of Energy Transfer, as adjusted, was $2.4 billion compared to $2 billion for the first quarter of last year.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories