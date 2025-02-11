Motley Fool
Energy Transfer (ET) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET)
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
Feb 11, 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET

Contents:

  • Prepared Remarks

  • Questions and Answers

  • Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:


Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Energy Transfer fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tom Long, co-chief executive officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Thomas E. Long -- Co-Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm also joined today by Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team, who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks. Hopefully, you saw the press release we issued earlier this afternoon. As a reminder, our earnings release contains a thorough MD&A that goes through the segments' results in detail, and we encourage everyone to take a look at the release as well as the slides posted to our website to gain a full understanding of the quarter and our growth opportunities.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon our beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us and are discussed in more details in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we expect to file this Friday, February 14. I'll also refer to adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, or DCF, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures. You will find a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures on our website.

