Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) Well-Positioned for Decades of Growth?

Silver Beech Capital, a value-oriented investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned 27.7% for the full-year 2023 net of fees compared to 23.7% for the S&P 500 and 13.0% for the Russell 2000 index. Since inception, the annual compounded return of the fund is 22.1% equating to 12.8% annualized outperformance over the S&P 500. The company is pleased with its outstanding achievement for the last three years, especially with its 2023 index-beating results. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Silver Beech Capital featured stocks such as Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) offers energy-related services. On February 14, 2024, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) stock closed at $14.11 per share. One-month return of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) was 2.84%, and its shares gained 8.12% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has a market capitalization of $47.447 billion.

Silver Beech Capital made the following regarding Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) owns and operates the largest and most balanced collection of energy infrastructure assets in the United States. ET’s assets include 125,000 miles of oil and natural gas pipelines, export facilities on both the Gulf Coast and East Coast, and more than 1 million barrels per day of natural gas liquid fractionation capacity. ET accounts for 20% of worldwide natural gas liquid exports. Further, ET is uniquely connected to every major hydrocarbon basin in the United States. By assembling energy infrastructure to gather, process, transport, and store hydrocarbons, ET connects exploration and production companies (“E&Ps”) with downstream end users such as gas stations, utilities, and export facilities. As an end-to-end midstream solution, ET enables its customers to focus on their portion of the value chain without the burden of significant but essential midstream logistics. ET’s services thus add tremendous value to all constituents of the energy marketplace. Though natural gas is a relatively clean source of fuel, restrictive federal and state regulations and other permissions severely restrict the building of natural gas pipelines and other infrastructure in North America that would help facilitate abundant hydrocarbon production. Pipelines are by far the cheapest and greenest method of transporting hydrocarbons; pipelines reduce emissions from truck transport and reduce congestion on highways, rail, and shipping routes…” (Click here to read the full text) A wide shot of a sprawling natural gas pipeline system, representing the company's energy infrastructure.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 34 hedge fund portfolios held Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) at the end of third quarter which was 34 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in another article and shared the list of best February dividend stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

