Is Energy Transition Minerals (ASX:ETM) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Energy Transition Minerals (ASX:ETM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Energy Transition Minerals Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Energy Transition Minerals last reported its December 2023 balance sheet in March 2024, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$16m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$8.7m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2023 it had roughly 22 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Energy Transition Minerals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Energy Transition Minerals did record statutory revenue of AU$338k over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 66%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Energy Transition Minerals due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Energy Transition Minerals Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Energy Transition Minerals shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Energy Transition Minerals' cash burn of AU$8.7m is about 16% of its AU$53m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Energy Transition Minerals' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Energy Transition Minerals' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Energy Transition Minerals (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

