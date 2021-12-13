U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,685.47
    -26.55 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,694.97
    -276.02 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,539.29
    -91.31 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.69
    -15.12 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.32
    -0.35 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    +0.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4410
    -0.0480 (-3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3252
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4710
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,644.74
    -2,192.59 (-4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.73
    -42.41 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.67
    -41.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,640.49
    +202.69 (+0.71%)
     

Energy Transition Platform VECKTA Making Renewable Onsite Energy Accessible to Businesses of All Kinds

·4 min read

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / While most business leaders don't have the necessary technical understanding to handle their energy transition, VECKTA provides them with everything they need to achieve their goals.

Reducing Carbon Emissions Top Priority Across Many Industries

Carbon emissions reduction goals have been a contentious topic over the past few months with the buildup to and finale of COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate change conference. Representatives from governments around the world met in Glasgow to discuss and negotiate commitments towards the mitigation of climate change, and carbon emissions reduction has been at the forefront of those commissions.

With many nations moving to advance timelines and enact stricter limits, the actual work of reducing emissions falls largely on industry and business owners. It's at this level that specific action must be taken and that changes must be made. VECKTA is an energy transition platform that's helping businesses across many industries identify, understand, and make those necessary changes.

Onsite Energy Systems, Offsite PPAs, and Renewable Energy Credits (RECs)

On the path to carbon neutrality, many companies have turned to Offsite PPAs (power purchase agreements) and RECs (renewable energy credits) given the quick outcome with limited effort. Unfortunately REC prices are on the rise, Trove Research expects the voluntary carbon market price per tCO2e to increase 4-16X by 2030. One VECKTA customer recently shared that their REC prices have tripled in the last year in addition to their energy bills increasing, a double impact. Escalating REC costs are driving many to search for options that provide additional business benefits beyond simply checking the sustainability box. Offsite PPAs have been an option that others are pursuing given that companies can gain both the sustainability benefits as well as consistent pricing. These off-site PPA assets, often hundreds or thousands of miles away, don't address any of the operational concerns (power quality, reliability and security) that onsite systems address. Reliability, cost certainty and carbon emissions reduction are all benefits of an onsite energy system when designed and developed correctly. Leading companies are maximizing their onsite energy potential first and then looking to offsite PPAs and RECs to fill their emission reduction goals in the most cost effective and operationally valuable ways.

VECKTA Guides Onsite Energy Projects From Start to Finish

VECKTA's platform, powered by XENDEE, enables business leaders to work through the entire process of energy transition from start to finish. The unique VECKTA Marketplace Platform and team of experts understand the business and their specific needs, along with the current nature of power infrastructure and other conditions and constraints in the area. From there, VECKTA designs an optimal onsite energy solution that greatly reduces workload and costs during the design process.

A significant part of what empowers VECKTA to help so many businesses is what happens after the design phase. The platform has an extensive marketplace of equipment providers, project delivery specialists, and financing providers. Through this network, every business can find the most cost-effective means for implementing a sustainable and reliable onsite energy solution.

Onsite Energy Systems Deliver Independence, Efficiency, and More

The need to reduce carbon emissions isn't the only reason that businesses can benefit from VECKTA's onsite power solutions. Throughout the United States and many other countries as well, power infrastructure is aging faster than it's being replaced. Not only are generation stations, lines, and other types of equipment aging, but they're also highly centralized. This means that businesses can rely on stations and equipment hundreds or thousands of miles away for their power, increasing both cost and risk.

The existing grids also weren't designed with modern renewable energy sources in mind. VECKTA designs onsite microgrids that can incorporate a variety of renewable energy technologies. This can include solar, wind, gas generators, battery systems, and more. These systems are custom designed for individual applications, so they often address specific problems such as grocery stores requiring 100% uptime to avoid losing perishable goods.

The latest developments in renewable energy technology are making these kinds of onsite microgrids more affordable with each passing day. Not only are these solutions cost-effective, but they also enable organizations to maintain direct control over their power supply.

VECKTA's Simplified Solution Already Helping Many Organizations

For many companies, the prospect of commissioning onsite power generation can seem daunting. There are many complex factors that go into every step of the process, and that's why VECKTA is so effective. Their platform and technology simplify the process, making it accessible to the broadest possible range of businesses.

Even though the company is just a couple of years old, building an incredible team and product through COVID, they've already put in place effective and efficient onsite microgrids for many businesses across multiple industries. VECKTA is currently in the midst of a fundraising round to continue its accelerated growth and expansion.

Company Name: VECKTA
Contact Person: Gareth Evans
Phone Number: (619) 268-1025
Website Link: https://www.veckta.com/
Send Email

SOURCE: VECKTA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677219/Energy-Transition-Platform-VECKTA-Making-Renewable-Onsite-Energy-Accessible-to-Businesses-of-All-Kinds

Recommended Stories

  • Our Favorite Energy Stock Picks for 2022 and Beyond

    The energy industry is facing an uncertain future. While the world economy still needs fossil fuels, it's quickly shifting to cleaner energy sources. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): I own two oil names, TotalEnergies and Enbridge, and plan to hold both for years to come.

  • The tragic missteps that killed a young California family on a hike

    The incident serves as a reminder to thoroughly map, plan ahead and be well-prepared when hiking, no matter the season Jonathan Gerrish and Ellen Chung were found dead in the Sierra national forest. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock When a young family died mysteriously on a trail in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains in August, authorities scoured the area for clues. Maybe there was a gas leak from a nearby mine. Maybe the family drank water that contained toxic algae. In the end, as a new report

  • Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again

    U.S. natural gas prices have fallen significantly in November, crushing bullish traders in the process, but now, once again, the narrative seems to be flipping from warmer weather to colder weather as an arctic polar vortex could bring much colder weather to the U.S.

  • Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime

    The southern tip of Israel is a rocky desert where solar panels are abundant and the sun, when shining, is the source of nearly all electricity. Renewable energy from solar and wind powered systems cannot be stored without extra cost - a major obstacle in the world's efforts to tear itself away from polluting fuels and avoid a climate catastrophe. But at Kibbutz Yahel, a small community not far from the Red Sea where a sweet variety of dates called Medjool is grown, residents have started using a new technology that can store solar energy cheaply and produce power well into the night. During the day, excess energy from solar panels drive a system where water is used to condense air in underground tanks.

  • Snow on the way

    Snow on the way

  • China’s Solar Giants Make a Bid to Dominate Hydrogen Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies spent 10 years aggressively maneuvering to become the dominant players in solar power. Now they’re seeking to lead the way in developing the next big thing in clean energy: hydrogen.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearTop solar manufacturers includin

  • Letters to the Editor: California needs desalination, but not this O.C. desalination plant

    Surely, California can find something else other than a Canadian company asking for a handout to build a desalination plant.

  • U.S. energy firms push states for carbon markets to spur renewable fuel growth

    U.S. energy companies are pressing states to speed development of low-carbon fuel markets, warning that numerous proposed projects to make renewable natural gas and other biofuels may fizzle. State programs, led by California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), reward fuel producers for decarbonizing by producing renewable fuels, who have responded by ramping up their production of such "greener" supply. The U.S. Energy Department projects renewable diesel will be about 7% of the overall diesel pool by 2030; it is currently just 5%. However, the price of LCFS credits in California, which are generated and traded by companies that produce fuel at a lower carbon intensity than a benchmark set by various states, has fallen nearly 30% in the last two months to below $145 per metric ton of carbon, according to California's Air Resources Board (CARB).

  • Alaska Airlines sustainability head aims to make good on net-zero goals

    Sustainability has jumped to the top of the to-do list for airlines, as public interest and capital markets converge on lowering the carbon impacts of travel.

  • Duke Energy Named One of North America's Top Sustainable Companies for 16th Straight Year

    CHARLOTTE, N.C., December 13, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Duke Energy has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for the 16th consecutive year as the company leads one of ...

  • US Interior Secretary Haaland touts solar energy in desert visit

    Rep. Raul Ruiz joined her in touring the solar farm. Both touted major renewable energy plans, and brushed aside criticism.

  • California may cut rooftop solar incentives as market booms

    California’s 26-year-old program to get more people to put solar panels on their homes has been wildly successful, but state regulators may lower the incentives for people to go solar in a bid to reduce electricity bills for the rest of residents in the most populous U.S. state. Current incentives allow residential solar customers to sell whatever energy they don’t use back to power companies at the retail rate for power, usually resulting in a big discount on their energy bills. The future of the program, known as “net energy metering,” has prompted a fierce debate between the state's major utilities and the solar industry. Regulators at the California Public Utilities Commission, which oversees the state's major utilities and the rates they can set, are expected to issue proposed reforms on Monday.

  • Reef sharks arrive when invasive lion fish are speared for conservation

    Lion fish are an invasive species that have wreaked havoc in the Caribbean and other areas of the Atlantic ocean. They are native to the Pacific Ocean where they are kept in check by their natural predators. Accidentally released into the waters of the Atlantic, they breed without control and eat small reef fish at an alarming rate. They are voracious feeders, destroying the delicate balance of ecosystems around the globe. Scuba divers are encouraged to spear these invaders and remove them from the reefs. They are delicious and excellent for eating. Conservationists and scientists have been encouraging divers to feed them to sharks, groupers, and eels in an effort to teach the larger species that lion fish are suitable food. Although opinions vary on the effectiveness of this action, it is undeniable that predators are eager to eat the lion fish when they are speared or injured in any way. The difficulty with eating these fish is that they have a highly venomous toxin that coats the tips of their spines. Anything trying to capture them risks a painful sting that is powerful enough to deter or even immobilize even the most determined animal. In humans, the venom can cause severe reaction and pain that is difficult to withstand. But once injured, the lion fish is less able to deliver a sting by positioning its spines in a defensive position. These sharks are well aware that the spear means the potential for a handout and they circle this diver with great anticipation. John is a seasoned scuba diver who knows that he needs to be careful around these large beasts. Although they are not the vicious killers that they are reputed to be, they are still formidable hunters with rows of razor sharp teeth. He is careful to keep the spear and the fish safely away from him as the sharks come in to grab the lion fish. Although they have no interest in attacking humans, John can find himself in the middle of a frenzy if several sharks close in at the same time. Feeding wild animals is a hotly debated topic. Many experts tell us that it affects shark behaviour to teach them that humans can be associated with food. Others suggest that the benefit is worth it to try to control the lion fish populations. For the scuba divers accompanying John, feeding these sharks was a thrilling and memorable experience.

  • ‘Giant snapping turtle’ prompts 911 calls in Pennsylvania. It’s not a native species

    A wildlife officer said he “captured the beast!”

  • Kentucky tornadoes: What to know about damage, death toll, how to help and more

    Kentucky cities such as Mayfield, Bowling Green and Dawson Springs were hit by tornadoes. What to know about damage, deaths, ways to help and more.

  • Sister Patricia Burke: 'Let the earth bless the Lord'

    This time of ecological crisis invites us to surrender our stance as stewards and become caregivers of the world God has so graciously given us.

  • SECURE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend and Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

    SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0075 (0.75 cents) per common share payable on or about January 17, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 1, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada). To be an eligible shareholder, a shareholder must be resident in Canada and must not be a "U.S. person" within the meaning of United St

  • Properties Devastated as Deadly Tornado Tears Through Kentucky

    An “historic” tornado tracked through western Kentucky on Friday, December 10, causing widespread destruction, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Gov Andy Beshear said at least 70 people were believed dead in what he called “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history."At least 30 tornadoes were reported across six states, with the primary one on the ground continuously for over 200 miles.On December 11 the National Weather Service said it would take some time to make a determination on the intensity and rating of the primary tornado.This footage by Johnnie Nicholson shows buildings stripped of their roofs in Madison County, south of Lexington. A structure housing rolls of hay can be seen collapsed with roofing iron and other debris scattered across the area. Credit: Johnnie Nicholson via Storyful

  • Where did Kentucky tornadoes hit? See damage by county

    Four tornadoes ripped through the state overnight, leaving death and devastation around Kentucky, including Mayfield, which is in Graves county.

  • Next storm for central US set to deliver damaging winds

    AccuWeather forecasters say energy from the same storm slamming the West Coast with heavy rainfall and feet of mountain snow will translate eastward by midweek and usher in another round of adverse weather to the center of the country. Rain and snow are forecast to target northern areas, while a large swath of strong winds will be in play across much of the central United States. A new storm is forecast to develop on Wednesday after potent energy ejects out of the Rockies and into the Plains. Th