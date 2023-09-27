Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV): When Will It Breakeven?

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$78m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$109m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Energy Vault Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Energy Vault Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$45m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 84%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Energy Vault Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Energy Vault Holdings currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

