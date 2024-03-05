When Will Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Energy Vault Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:NRGV) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$78m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$100m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Energy Vault Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Energy Vault Holdings

Energy Vault Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Electrical analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$70m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 73% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Energy Vault Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Energy Vault Holdings, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Energy Vault Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Energy Vault Holdings' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Energy Vault Holdings' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.