Energy and Water Development Corp. Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Services

Energy and Water Development Corp. (EAWD)
·4 min read
Energy and Water Development Corp. (EAWD)

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Energy and Water Development Corp., (OTCQB:EAWD) ("EAWD"), an innovator in alternative energy and green tech, today announces that it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations and shareholder communications services.

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for EAWD, conveying the company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique Investor and Public Relations and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately-held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

"We believe CORE IR's extensive experience in those markets in which we are engaged, combined with their hands-on, integrated approach to communications will help drive awareness of our unique offering and the value proposition of a company dedicated to bringing sustainable solutions to the planet," said Irma Velazquez, MSc, CEO of EAWD.

"CORE IR is a great fit for EAWD, and we are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with management in executing our integrated approach to help the company expand their outreach and exposure strategies. We look forward to raising market awareness and engagement with the investment communities and to assisting the company in achieving its goals," added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

About Energy and Water Development Corp

Energy and Water Development Corp. is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds water and energy systems out of already-existing, proven technologies, utilizing their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs). For more information, please visit www.energy-water.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding EAWD's operations and expansion plans. When used in this press release, forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "continue," "anticipate," "target," "could," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may" or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Items contemplating or making assumptions about actual or potential future production and sales, market size, collaborations, and trends or operating results also constitute such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements, including those found in EAWD's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available from the Company's website at https://energy-water.com/investors/.

EAWD has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EAWD's control. You are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward‑looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at that time. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise.

Media contact:
Maureen Richardson
River Communications
+914-686-5599
mrichardson@riverinc.com

Investor Relations contact:
Bret Shapiro
CORE IR
Brets@coreir.com

SOURCE: Energy and Water Development Corp. (EAWD)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725525/Energy-and-Water-Development-Corp-Engages-CORE-IR-for-Investor-Relations-and-Shareholder-Communications-Services

