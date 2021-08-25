U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

ENERGY worldnet, Inc. (EWN) and PIXO VR Affiliate Collaboration Expands Extended Reality Opportunities for EWN’s Global Clientele

·3 min read

DECATUR, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / ENERGY worldnet, Inc. (EWN) and PIXO VR recently announced a formalized affiliate collaboration to provide virtual reality (VR) training technology solutions to the energy industry and beyond.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/661114/EWN-PIXO-logos.png
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/661114/EWN-PIXO-logos.png

Working with EWN and its team of content and technology professionals, clients can now manage, deploy, and track VR solutions to address unique workforce training needs. EWN's proprietary learning content management system will house and retain compliance records that demonstrate an employee's qualifications and professional knowledge, skills, and abilities.

The affiliate collaboration expands EWN's extended (virtual, augmented, and mixed) reality services beyond its current proprietary VR modules, which EWN began offering in 2018. It also expands EWN's growing collection of customized educational content and services.

Extended reality technologies use sensory devices to modify a user's environment, either partially or entirely, by immersing them in a simulated environment or overlaying digital assets on a natural environment view. VR technologies allow trainees to experience real-life scenarios and abnormal operating conditions without the risk of physical consequences or failure. These types of training scenarios positively advance EWN's vision and purpose 'to make the world a safer place to work.'

Coleman Sterling, EWN's CEO, stated, 'We are very proud to be collaborating with PIXO VR. Our complimentary services will not only increase workplace safety but will also create a level of learner engagement and knowledge transfer like never before.' He continued, 'PIXO VR is a leader in their space, just as EWN is a leader in ours. This collaboration will have positive impacts across multiple industries. I am confident that this hybrid training engagement model will result in a decrease in workplace accidents and incidents, as is our goal with each of our training activities.'

Apex™, PIXO's patent-pending XR content management, deployment, and analytics platform, along with EWN's industry-specific solutions, brings unprecedented value to the energy sector. 'Collaborating with the optimal strategic partner is crucial to client success,' said PIXO Founder and CEO Sean Hurwitz. 'We chose EWN for their knowledge and expertise in the energy sector, along with their passion and commitment to innovation.'

EWN and PIXO VR will officially attend their first shared event in September. In addition to EWN's scheduled roster of classes, they will showcase VR technologies and content at the Alabama Natural Gas Association's Natural Gas Fall Workshop at Leak City in Athens, AL.

For additional information regarding this new collaboration, contact Dr. Matt Joiner, Vice President of Education, at matt.joiner@energyworldnet.com.

Energy Worldnet has over 26 years of experience providing training, evaluations, record management, and consulting services to the energy industry. EWN's continued industry presence and leadership have earned the company a dominant position in the global marketplace. Based in Decatur, Texas, EWN supports training and compliance requirements for clients throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America.

SOURCE: ENERGY worldnet, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661114/ENERGY-worldnet-Inc-EWN-and-PIXO-VR-Affiliate-Collaboration-Expands-Extended-Reality-Opportunities-for-EWNs-Global-Clientele

