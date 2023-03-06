U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,048.42
    +2.78 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,431.44
    +40.47 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.74
    -13.27 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.76
    -28.51 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.54
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.30
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9190
    +0.0880 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,431.28
    -6.56 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.08
    +266.40 (+109.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

EnergyAustralia Modernizes Tallawarra A Power Plant to Support Energy Transition in Australia

·4 min read

  • Tallawara A Power Plant Project marks the First HE Upgrade for the GT26 gas turbine ordered in Australia

  • GE's technology is expected to increase performance of the existing GT26 gas turbine aiming to add nearly 40 megawatts (MW) of power, supporting the expected energy demand following the closure of the coal fired 1,680-megawatt Liddell plant in the Hunter Valley region

  • The project aims to accelerate the energy transition in Australia using gas that can be further decarbonized by using hydrogen and hydrogen-blended fuels in the future

ILLAWARRA, Australia, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GE (NYSE: GE) today announced a new order for its first High-Efficiency (HE) upgrade for the GT26 fleet to be selected in Australia. In 2024, GE will modernize EnergyAustralia's Tallawarra A power plant, powered by a GT26 gas turbine installed nearly thirteen years ago, with the HE upgrade, a proven solution that was first introduced for the GT26 gas turbine in 2019. This solution aims to provide the Tallawarra A power plant, located in Yallah on the western shore of Lake Illawarra in the state of New South Wales (NSW), with a leap forward in efficiency and output, supporting the expected energy demand following the closure of the coal fired 1,680-megawatt Liddell plant in the Hunter Valley region.

EnergyAustralia Modernizes Tallawarra A Power Plant to Support Energy Transition in Australia
EnergyAustralia Modernizes Tallawarra A Power Plant to Support Energy Transition in Australia

NSW requires fast-start gas-fired generation to support renewables growth as coal plants phase out of operations. Before the Tallawarra gas-fired power station commenced operations in January 2009, the site was a 320MW coal-fired power station which operated between 1954 and 1989.  Now, it is a combined cycle station with fast-start capability, which produces less carbon emissions than conventional coal-fired power stations. The gas-fired power station's generation capacity is 440 MW – which is the equivalent power to supply up to 200,000 Australian homes.

"We recognize the value of constantly evolving technology. With this innovative upgrade, Tallawarra A will benefit from improved efficiency and reduce carbon emitted per MWh, in line with our goals to accelerate the clean energy transition" said Michael Heazlewood EnergyAustralia project leader for the HE Upgrade. "EnergyAustralia has a great relationship with GE. We are working with GE to construct the adjacent Tallawarra B plant that will operate as Australia's first peaking plant capable of using a blend of natural gas and hydrogen in its operations. In the future, we envisage the modernized asset powering Tallawarra A may also leverage the infrastructure and hydrogen supply powering the Tallawarra B plant and be able to operate on blends of hydrogen and natural gas as we transition to a lower-carbon energy future."

GE's HE upgrade for the GT26 blends cutting-edge technology from GE's industry-leading F and H class fleets with additive manufactured parts and innovations in aerodynamics, material science and combustion dynamics. The significant performance improvement that the HE solution delivers is attributable to technology breakthroughs across every major component of the GT26 frame - turbine, compressor and combustor, that will help decrease fuel costs while increasing full-load output and extend maintenance intervals.  In addition, Tallawarra A power plant maintenance intervals will be extended to 32000 weighted operating hours which translates to up to 44000 equivalent operating hours for a typical daily start and stop operating profile, among the longest interval in the industry for this platform.

"We are proud to be building on the strength of our long-standing relationship with EnergyAustralia, to improve and modernize assets to support the energy transition in the country," said Ramesh Singaram, President and CEO of GE Gas Power in Asia. "The upgrade, GE's first order for the HE in Australia, will help produce more power, while reducing CO2 emissions per MW. We are excited by the expected additional efficiency and dispatchable power that this solution will provide to support the growth of intermittent renewables in the country."

The upgrade is expected to be operational by mid-2024.

GE has been present in Australia for more than 25 years. GE is committed to supporting Australia achieve its renewable energy goals while maintaining reliable and affordable electricity supply to businesses and households across the country. In Australia GE has more than 140 gas turbines in operation helping to address demanding local requirements with fast start-up, lower total cost of ownership, increased flexibility and a reduced environmental footprint. Existing and future gas power plants can be decarbonized by using hydrogen as a fuel. GE is bringing world-leading technology to Australia with Tallawarra B on the NSW south coast, Australia's first blended-fuel capable natural gas/ hydrogen power plant. GE gas turbines have been running for decades on hydrogen bases and GE is on a pathway towards 100 percent hydrogen capability over the next decade.

About GE Gas Power

GE Gas Power is a world leader in natural gas power technology, services, and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous collaboration with our customers, we are providing more advanced, cleaner and efficient power that people depend on today and building the energy technologies of the future. With the world's largest installed base of gas turbines and more than 670 million operating hours across GE's installed fleet, we offer advanced technology and a level of experience that's unmatched in the industry to build, operate, and maintain leading gas power plants. For more information, visit the company's website at www.gepower.com. Follow GE Power on Twitter @GE_Power and on LinkedIn at GE Power.

GE Gas Power is part of GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers' transformations during the global energy transition.

SOURCE GE Gas Power

Recommended Stories

  • GE’s Investor Meeting Is Coming. Here’s What to Expect.

    General Electric meets with investors and analysts in Cincinnati, Ohio this week. Here's what's on the agenda.

  • Guyana to Demand Tougher Terms on Oil Deals: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the first day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the biggest events on the calendar for the energy industry, with over 1,000 CEOs, policymakers and financiers due to speak.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla’s China Price

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • Exclusive-Russian crude oil heads to UAE as sanctions divert flows

    The United Arab Emirates has been taking more cargoes of Russian crude oil, according to ship tracking data and trading sources, in another example of how Western sanctions on Russia have adjusted traditional energy trade flows. Russia has been selling both crude and refined products at discounted prices after international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", left it with fewer buyers. The development also highlights growing cooperation between Russia and top Gulf oil producers, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

  • Costco Plans to Raise Its Membership Fees

    Costco has a simple relationship with its paying members. The warehouse club sells memberships and in exchange for paying to join, members get prices that are generally lower than what any other retailer charges. The warehouse club has two membership levels (as well as two comparable offers for business members).

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • I’m a former NFL player turned performance expert. Here’s how to redefine your career in an era of mass layoffs. All you need is a piece of paper

    Most of our lives are spent working. The disappointment grows if we are not connected to what we do–and when it's not aligned with what we want to represent.

  • Oil prices settle higher as traders shake off demand concerns tied to China’s 5% growth target

    Oil futures settle higher on Monday, giving up early declines, as traders shake off demand concerns tied to the growth target set by China.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • Exxon Mobil sued over 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility

    Exxon Mobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient action as five hangman’s nooses were displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the U.S. government said in a lawsuit.

  • Marlboro Maker Ditches Juul and Buys NJOY

    Marlboro maker Altria Group agreed to buy vaping pioneer NJOY Holdings Inc. for at least $2.75 billion, after closing the chapter on its disastrous investment in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. The deal for NJOY, one of the few e-cigarette makers whose products have clearance from federal regulators, includes an additional $500 million if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes additional NJOY products. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Altria was in advanced talks to buy closely held NJOY for at least $2.75 billion and divest its stake in Juul.

  • Rio Tinto to pay $15 million to settle U.S. SEC investigation

    The company, fined for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, said the investigation involved certain contractual payments made to a former consultant over a decade ago. The U.S. SEC investigation found in July 2011 the company had hired a French investment banker, a close friend of a former senior Guinean government official, as a consultant to help Rio Tinto retain its mining rights in the Simandou region in Guinea. "When Rio became aware of the issue, an internal investigation was immediately launched, and we proactively notified the appropriate authorities," Chairman Dominic Barton said on Tuesday.

  • Comcast Markets an Internet Service Designed to Mislead Customers

    The Xfinity company now sells an internet network with a name that greatly overstates what you're getting.

  • How Much Should I Have Saved For Retirement By My 30s?

    Although turning 30 might feel like an unwelcome leap toward old age, don't worry! You've still got decades left before retirement. That said, 73% of working adults started thinking seriously about retirement in their 30s, according to Thrivent's Retirement Readiness … Continue reading → The post How to Plan for Retirement at 30 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices for Asia and Europe for April

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its Biggest BackersSaudi Arabia signaled it sees oil demand picking up in Asia and Europe by raising most prices for crude shipments to the regions.While oil futures have weakened slightly this year,

  • 10 Biggest Chinese Companies

    China, the world's second most populous nation (recently surpassed by India), is regarded as a global manufacturing and exporting powerhouse. We look below at the 10 biggest Chinese companies by revenue data as of Dec.

  • Tech war: China's young chip-making talent jostles for work in a tight semiconductor job market amid economic slowdown

    More than 700 jobseekers descended upon a semiconductor job fair in Shanghai on March 3, where only 500 jobs were available, illustrating a tight job market in an industry of increasing strategic importance for China amid escalating US sanctions. Most attendees of the job fair, organised by chip industry portal website Ijiwei, were students in Shanghai who expect to graduate this summer. It was held at Zhangjiang High Tech Park, the city's chip hub, where the jobs on offer came from just 20 comp

  • Bankrupt FTX sister company Alameda Research files lawsuit against Grayscale Investments

    FTX affiliate Alameda Research files a lawsuit against asset manager Grayscale Investments LLC for imposing a “redemption ban.”