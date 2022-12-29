U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.00
    +28.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,216.00
    +170.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,890.00
    +117.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.20
    +13.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.29
    -1.67 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.33 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8730
    -0.0140 (-0.36%)
     

  • Vix

    21.88
    +0.23 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1570
    -1.1780 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,612.80
    -50.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.95
    -1.17 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.12
    +0.93 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

EnergyLink Commits to Advancing Electrification Movement, Set to Install EV Charging Stations in 2023

·2 min read

DENVER, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its experience in engineering, procuring, and constructing utility scale solar, energy storage, geothermal, and other related solutions, EnergyLink will be making its first foray into installing EV charging stations in 2023. Through partnerships with MidwayUSA, Shelter Insurance, Colorado State University, and municipalities such as the cities of Paragould, Arkansas and Aurora, Colorado, EnergyLink has seen an increased desire from corporations and local governments alike to move towards electrification. With this in mind, installing electric vehicle charging stations will be the company's next venture.

EnergyLink is a NAESCO accredited Energy Efficiency Contractor (EEC) who designs, builds, and funds renewable energy and energy efficiency products for commercial businesses, public institutions, cities, municipalities, and nonprofits. Unlike most competitors who focus on one niche, like just performing auditing or doing EPC work, the EnergyLink team goes a step further and handles funds sourcing and financial analysis to ensure your project is as economically viable as possible. (PRNewsfoto/EnergyLink)
EnergyLink is a NAESCO accredited Energy Efficiency Contractor (EEC) who designs, builds, and funds renewable energy and energy efficiency products for commercial businesses, public institutions, cities, municipalities, and nonprofits. Unlike most competitors who focus on one niche, like just performing auditing or doing EPC work, the EnergyLink team goes a step further and handles funds sourcing and financial analysis to ensure your project is as economically viable as possible. (PRNewsfoto/EnergyLink)

Since its founding in 2010, EnergyLink has evolved into a vertically integrated, NAESCO-accredited organization with capabilities to design, build, and fund turnkey renewable and efficiency solutions nationwide. With experience installing commercial and utility-sided solar arrays sized 2.5 megawatts and up, along with tailored energy assets such as iron flow batteries, geothermal heat pumps, solar carports, and more, the company has helped spur the electrification movement nationwide.

An increasing demand for electric vehicle charging stations across the country, driven by the Inflation Reduction Act, has prompted a shift in EnergyLink's strategy moving into 2023.

Learn more about EnergyLink's EV offerings >

"Commercial solar, energy storage, and demand management will always be at the forefront of what we do," remarked EnergyLink CEO, Chris Ihler. "However, we know EV is a big part of the present and the future. EnergyLink will follow suit with the market. Over the course of 2022, we built a pipeline of projects set for construction in 2023. This is a big step forward, and I'm so excited to see EnergyLink making a greater contribution to electrifying America!"

For more information on EnergyLink's capability to design, build and fund EV charging stations, visit goenergylink.com or speak with a representative directly at (866) 218-0380.

About EnergyLink

EnergyLink is a NAESCO accredited Energy Efficiency Contractor (EEC) who designs, builds, and funds renewable energy and energy efficiency products for commercial businesses, public institutions, cities, municipalities, and nonprofits.

Media Contact:
Matthew Frappier
mfrappier@goenergylink.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energylink-commits-to-advancing-electrification-movement-set-to-install-ev-charging-stations-in-2023-301710834.html

SOURCE EnergyLink

Recommended Stories

  • Big Growth in Electric Heat Set Stage For Blackouts in US South

    (Bloomberg) -- The states hit hardest by blackouts in last week’s winter storm have significantly increased reliance on heating homes with electricity over the last decade, putting more strain on the power grid when temperatures plummet.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No S

  • Biden tax credits aim to jolt electric delivery truck demand

    The United States will introduce incentives on Jan. 1 for delivery firms and other companies to switch to electric trucks as part of a broad push to get polluting, workhorse vehicles off roads and out of neighborhoods. The first-of-its-kind incentives, established under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), will offer tax credits of $7,500 or $40,000 depending on the size of the electric vehicle (EV). Delivery companies like FedEx and Amazon.com would qualify at the $7,500 level for many of their electric trucks.

  • Top US Gas Producer EQT Saw Output Drops of 30% During Cold Snap

    (Bloomberg) -- EQT Corp, the largest US natural gas producer, saw production drop by as much as about 30% during the recent bout of extreme cold that caused disruptions for some of its wells in the Appalachian Basin.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of

  • Amazon starts ‘Prime Air’ drone delivery in California and Texas

    ‘We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time’

  • Europe Taps Tech’s Power-Hungry Data Centers to Heat Homes

    With an energy crisis hitting Europe, governments are exploring ways to recycle electricity used on social-media scrolling, conference calls and video streaming to help heat homes and offices.

  • US Energy Regulator Opens Probe Into Winter Storm Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- The top US energy regulator is investigating the rotating blackouts that affected millions of households during the recent winter storm. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailThe Fede

  • Record Output Slump for Top US Gas Basin Worsened Power Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- A record production decline in the largest US natural gas basin came just as extreme cold sent demand booming for the commodity used to heat homes and fuel power plants, exacerbating the winter storm crisis that left millions in the dark. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Te

  • Buffalo roads reopen as search for storm victims contines

    Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced. “Significant progress has been made” on snow removal, he said at a news conference late Wednesday.

  • Biden signs bill to study salt lakes in drought-hit US West

    Scientists will get $25 million to study salt lake ecosystems in the drought-stricken U.S. West, as President Joe Biden signed legislation Tuesday allocating the funds in the face of unprecedented existential threats caused by the lack of water. The funding allows the United States Geological Survey to study the hydrology of the ecosystems in and around Utah's Great Salt Lake, California's Mono Lake, Oregon's Lake Albert and other saline lakes. Amid a decadeslong drought, less snowmelt has flowed through the rivers that feed into the lakes, causing shorelines to recede and lake levels to plummet.

  • 5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles

    Record high gas prices convinced drivers across the country to take a second look at going electric in 2022. After all, EVs cost more up front, but they pay you back over time with lower ownership...

  • Editorial: Youngkin is determined to remove Virginia from greenhouse gas initiative

    Say this about Gov. Glenn Youngkin: He’s persistent. Only the General Assembly, which voted in 2020 for Virginia to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, can remove the commonwealth from that multistate compact. But that hasn’t stopped the governor from jiggling every door knob and testing every window to find an exit. Expect the governor to keep trying, but unless he can establish the ...

  • Buffalo storm deaths continue to rise; National Guard goes door to door. The latest

    The latest on the deadly massive storm that hit Buffalo.

  • International Paper, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation continue partnership with five-year, $10M renewal

    The two groups have renewed the Forestlands Steward Partnership for five more years, a move that comes with another $10 million for wildlife and working forest conversation.

  • Timeline: Next storm arrives in Bay Area late Wednesday night

    As our first Level 3 storm of the season and the atmospheric river move out of the Bay Area we will get a short break from the wet weather but another system arrives late Wednesday night.

  • Are you prepared for a blackout or power outage? How to be ready for the next one

    Flashlights and battery-operated radios can be necessities during power outages.

  • At least 30 dead in western New York following blizzard

    A state of emergency remains in place in Buffalo’s Erie County following an historic blizzard that dumped feet of snow in locations. At least 30 have passed away in western New York and crews continue looking for survivors. FOX Weather’s Max Gorden has the latest.

  • China Starts Work on Huge $11 Billion Desert Renewables Project

    (Bloomberg) -- China broke ground on an 80 billion yuan ($11 billion) renewables project in Inner Mongolia, part of a massive clean-power rollout to achieve the nation’s ambitious climate targets. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s Most Crowde

  • Thousands Will Live Here One Day (as Long as They Can Find Water)

    BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Surrounded by miles of creosote and ocotillo in the Sonoran Desert, state officials and business leaders gathered in October against the backdrop of the ragged peaks of the White Tank Mountains to applaud a plan to turn 37,000 acres of arid land west of Phoenix into the largest planned community ever proposed in Arizona. The development, Teravalis, is expected to have 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial space. But to make it happen, the project’s developer, th

  • What’s going on with the Greenland ice sheet? It's losing ice faster than forecast and now irreversibly committed to at least 10 inches of sea level rise

    A turbulent melt-river pours a million tons of water a day into a moulin, where it flows down through the ice to ultimately reach the ocean. Ted GiffordsI’m standing at the edge of the Greenland ice sheet, mesmerized by a mind-blowing scene of natural destruction. A milewide section of glacier front has fractured and is collapsing into the ocean, calving an immense iceberg. Seracs, giant columns of ice the height of three-story houses, are being tossed around like dice. And the previously submer

  • Ride-Share Scooters Are Becoming A Problem — The New Face Of Urban Micomobility Is Here

    Bird Global, Lime and other ride-share scooter brands began taking over streets and sidewalks seemingly overnight. They became a semi-viral sensation, even landing their own satire episode on the popular comedy show “South Park.” But the model is quickly becoming unsustainable as sidewalks, entrances and bike racks everywhere become packed with various brands of electric scooters, which are becoming a nuisance as many cities have started banning them inside city limits. Eli Electric Vehicles, a