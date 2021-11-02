U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

EnergySage Teams Up With Intuit as a Founding Partner on the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace™

·5 min read
In this article:
EnergySage selected by Intuit to help small businesses easily explore their solar energy and battery storage options

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergySage is proud to announce its collaboration with Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, as a founding partner on the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace. The platform offers climate-friendly solutions for small businesses and is a driving force behind Intuit's commitment to help one million U.S. small businesses cut their carbon emissions 50 percent by 2030, and aligning small businesses to the United Nations Race to Zero pledge. Intuit is announcing this commitment today at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

EnergySage logo
EnergySage logo

Intuit is launching the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace to empower small and medium sized businesses to reduce their impact on the environment by selecting more sustainable solutions, such as solar power. EnergySage is one of 12 founding partners selected by Intuit to help small businesses take immediate, climate-positive actions across a number of categories. EnergySage will serve as a go-to resource for researching and comparison-shopping all things solar energy.

"Solar isn't just for big, Fortune 500 companies – it's for businesses and non-profits of all sizes and industries," said Vikram Aggarwal, CEO and founder of EnergySage. "Teaming up with Intuit allows us to educate businesses and entrepreneurs across the country about the tremendous financial and environmental benefits of solar energy, while providing tools and resources for taking action. As a company whose mission is to empower people to make smarter energy decisions through simplicity, transparency, and choice, we're ecstatic to join Intuit in its commitment to curb climate change."

Using the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace to explore solar options is quite simple. Users can visit intuit.com/climatemarketplace and select EnergySage from the list of products and services. From here, EnergySage will guide users through the process of getting and comparing custom quotes from its network of pre-screened solar companies for installing rooftop solar panels, or help them find and subscribe to a local community solar farm. EnergySage also assigns dedicated, unbiased Energy Advisors to help them make an informed decision.

In addition to significantly reducing a business's carbon footprint and making a business more resilient to the changing climate, both rooftop and community solar are incredibly smart financial investments. Solar helps businesses greatly reduce their electric bill, hedge against rising and volatile energy prices, and attract an increasingly eco-conscious consumer base. Further, switching to solar helps create high-quality local renewable energy jobs.

"Thanks to the leadership and innovation of Intuit, businesses will now have the support and resources needed for them to explore more sustainable choices that lead to a healthier planet for all and savings for the customer," said Tess O'Brien, VP of Partnership at EnergySage. "We're thrilled to be a part of such an important program and look forward to seeing more organizations enable climate action."

With the launch of this marketplace, Intuit is committing to helping small businesses align to the United Nations Race to Zero pledge, a global campaign to rally leadership and support to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest. The solutions provided by EnergySage and the other founding partners are designed to help small businesses find more sustainable choices to replace high carbon emission activities with no extra hassle, time or cost.

"We believe collective climate action by small businesses will have a substantial impact in solving the climate crisis," said Sean Kinghorn, Head of Global Sustainability at Intuit. "We're excited to team up with EnergySage and our other solution providers to launch the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace, and provide immediate opportunities for small businesses to take action to cut their carbon emissions."

The Intuit Climate Action Marketplace is now available to all small businesses and entrepreneurs in the U.S. and U.K., with plans for expansion to additional global markets in 2022. Those in the U.S. who install solar panels on their property through EnergySage will get $100 to $10,000 cash back. The amount of cash-back a customer receives is based on the size of the system they've purchased. For example, they will receive $100 or $10,000 for installing a 5 kW or a 1,000 kW solar PV system, respectively. All community solar subscribers get $100 when they sign up via EnergySage.

To start comparing your solar options, head over to the EnergySage-Intuit program page. For partnership-related inquiries, please email partnerships@energysage.com for more information.

About EnergySage, Inc.

EnergySage is the leading online comparison-shopping marketplace for rooftop solar, energy storage, project financing, and community solar. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, EnergySage is trusted by over 10 million consumers across the country to help them make smarter energy decisions through simplicity, transparency, and choice. Unlike traditional lead-generation websites, EnergySage empowers consumers to request and compare competing quotes online from a network of more than 500 pre-screened installation companies – a formula that is proven to result in a higher rate of adoption, 20 percent lower prices on average for consumers, and significantly lower costs for renewable energy providers. For these reasons, leading organizations like DSIRE, Environment America, Kaiser Permanente, and National Grid point their audiences to EnergySage. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energysage-teams-up-with-intuit-as-a-founding-partner-on-the-intuit-climate-action-marketplace-301414055.html

SOURCE EnergySage, Inc.

