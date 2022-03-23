U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,456.24
    -55.37 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,358.50
    -448.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,922.60
    -186.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.21
    -36.14 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.35
    -0.58 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.20
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1017
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3199
    -0.0064 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1200
    +0.3040 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,401.36
    -396.91 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.78
    +9.17 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.06 (+3.00%)
     

energyware™ Helps Clients Begin Journey to Achieve LEED Platinum Certification

EnergyWare LLC
·2 min read
Image
Image

energyware™ helps businesses reduce operational costs and improve employee well-being by attaining LEED Platinum certification standards.

Featured Image for energyware™

Featured Image for energyware&#x002122;
Featured Image for energyware™

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the U.S., residential and commercial buildings account for nearly 40% of the country's carbon dioxide emissions. Green buildings, like those that are Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified, are critical in reducing these harmful emissions and waste; conserving water; and lowering exposure to toxins. energyware™, a leading national provider of energy efficiency technology, plays a pivotal role in helping organizations achieve a clean energy future through its variety of offerings.

energyware™ reduces and/or eliminates electricity, water, and gas bills for its clients through its energy efficiency technology, including solar and LED smart lighting. To date, it has installed hundreds of thousands of its projects across 35 states and counting. energyware™ provides turnkey solar solutions ― including carports, rooftops, ground-mount, and energy storage systems ― with its solar team specializing in designing and installing commercial and industrial solar power systems. The company's LED smart lighting solutions also can preserve and improve employee health while yielding significant energy savings at the same time.

"At energyware™, we're proud to serve as a partner to organizations as they embark on their journey to achieving LEED certification," said Jon Novaro, energyware™. "Our robust portfolio of offerings lays the framework for energy-efficient, cost-saving green buildings which, in turn, helps create a cleaner energy future for everyone."

As the workforce continues to return to the office following the COVID-19 pandemic, providing employee incentives like health and safety is a top priority for most companies. LEED certification is not only beneficial from an economic perspective, as it generates energy efficiency savings, but it also creates a healthier environment for those occupying a facility. These appealing employee health benefits include cleaner air, access to daylight, and avoiding the harmful chemicals often found in paints and finishings.

To achieve LEED certification, a project earns points by adhering to prerequisites and credits that address carbon, energy, waste, transportation, materials, health, and indoor environmental quality. Projects then go through a verification and review process by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) and are awarded points that correspond to a level of LEED certification, with Platinum being the top tier with more than 80 points earned.

energyware™ has emerged as a one-stop-shop for businesses seeking energy efficiency solutions. By offering a wide range of options for businesses looking to conserve energy costs, energyware™ has been able to successfully position itself as an industry leader in the energy efficiency space.

To learn more, visit https://energywarellc.com.

About energyware™

A national provider of energy efficiency technology, energyware™ eliminates the guesswork of energy efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best in breed manufacturing, and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella. To learn more, visit www.energywarellc.com.

Media Contact

Dan Johnson
dan.johnson@newswire.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Japan Power Crisis Was a Decade in Making and Won’t Go Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s worst power crisis in over a decade is a culmination of events starting from the Fukushima disaster, and is an issue that the nation won’t be able to quickly shake.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe world’s third-largest economy

  • U.S. firms want pending natgas pipeline projects excluded from emissions rules

    On Feb. 17, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) modified its policies to determine whether to approve permits for new gas pipelines to include greenhouse gas emissions, a move analysts said would present hurdles for new energy projects. The greenhouse gas policy requires any project that would result in 100,000 metric tons per year of greenhouse gas emissions must complete an environmental impact statement, which analysts said was an expensive and time-consuming process.

  • Dow Weighs Buying Nuclear Power in Low-Carbon Push, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dow Inc. sees nuclear power as essential in eliminating carbon emissions from its operations and is considering buying electricity from two small nuclear plants in the U.S., Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling said. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Spec

  • Icon wants to revolutionize homebuilding with a '3D printing robot,' CEO explains

    Icon CEO Jason Ballard said 3D printing will make houses more affordable — and more beautiful.

  • Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory

    GRUENHEIDE, Germany (Reuters) -Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the start of the U.S. automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced. Loud music played as 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded tunnel, clapping and cheering as Tesla Chief Executive Musk danced and joked with fans. "This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

  • Watch This Silverado Get Tossed Around by a Tornado Then Drive Away Like Nothing Happened

    Whoever was behind the wheel was lucky to survive, much less drive away.

  • Tips for Conserving Water and Saving Energy at Home

    Clean, fresh water is a precious and limited resource. Conserving water helps protect the environment and saves energy.

  • Hyundai's solar car roof isn't as dumb as it sounds

    The new hybrid Hyundai Sonata has solar cells built into its roof. "The Sonata Hybrid’s solar panels have a capacity of 204W to be exact; that is, panels exposed to the Sun in good sunlight will produce 200Wh of electricity," Hyundai writes on its website. A high-speed home charger on a 50-amp circuit breaker can charge at 9.6 kW -- almost 50x faster than the pathetic little solar cells baked into the roof of the Sonata.

  • Great White Shark Leaps From Water as Family Fishes in New Zealand

    A New Zealand family captured stunning footage of a great white shark leaping from the water as the trio were on a fishing trip on the country’s North Island.Footage by Jason Bragg’s GoPro shows the moment that he, his partner, and his nephew were stunned by the rare sight the day after Christmas in December 2021.According to the New Zealand Herald, Bragg’s nephew Andre accidentally attracted the shark on his fishing line.“I looked over at my fish finder, and I said, ‘Get ready guys, here it comes,’ not knowing it was going to be a great white,” Bragg told the Herald.“We all saw it just come out, teeth and everything,” he said. “It rolled over and came crashing down in the water and then it was all over in seconds.”The Herald reported a Department of Conservation scientist said the shark was bigger than average at about 3 meters (9.8 feet). Credit: Jason Bragg via Storyful

  • Solar panels that repel dust could save 10 billion gallons of drinking water every year

    Electrostatic charge has previously been used by Nasa to remove dirt from the solar panels on Mars rovers

  • Don't gamble with your gas tank: Why going below a quarter tank can cost more than a fill-up

    With gas prices over $4 a gallon, you may be tempted to let the needle get closer to empty. But that could lead to more expensive problems.

  • China Faces Worst Crop Conditions Ever Due to Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- More extreme weather caused by rising global temperatures — compounded by geopolitical turmoil and the pandemic — is hindering China’s effort to ensure food supplies for its 1.4 billion population. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkPreside

  • New Orleans begins cleanup after tornado that killed 1

    The storm ripped off roofs, overturned cars and downed power lines across the area Tuesday night, with the heaviest damage seeming to be in the eastern suburb of Arabi.

  • Expert gives advice on how to increase water conservation

    Krista Guerrero is the resource specialist with the Metropolitan Water District.

  • Russia warns of sharp Caspian pipeline oil export drop after storm

    Pavel Sorokin, a deputy energy minister, said the second berth could also turn out to be damaged after initial information about one of the three being damaged by a storm. A storm in Russia's section of the Black Sea has damaged loading equipment of CPC, one of the world's biggest oil pipelines, which ships crude from Kazakhstan to global markets, its operator said earlier on Tuesday.

  • Santos Makes Significant Discovery Near Dorado Field

    Santos has confirmed a significant oil discovery at the Pavo-1 exploration well some 30 miles east of the Dorado field.

  • As coal mining comes to end, this East Kentucky land is set to house renewable energy project

    When it’s done, the project is expected to generate enough energy to power 38,000 homes.

  • Voices: Trump was right, Merkel was wrong – and it’s made it harder to save Ukraine

    In 2018, the-then US president said that the Germans were getting over-reliant on Russia for energy, and weren’t spending enough on their own defence

  • Maserati unveils new SUV Grecale, full electric version expected next year

    Maserati took the wraps off its new Grecale sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday, marking another step in the promised expansion of the automaker's range as part of a turnaround strategy. Initially planned for November last year, the launch of the new model had been delayed due to a global chip shortage. Maserati, the luxury brand of Stellantis, said the Grecale would be available in the second half of this year in three versions, two 300- and 330-horse-powered four-cylinder mild hybrids, as well as a high performance 530-horse powered petrol V6 capable of a top speed of 285 kilometres per hour.