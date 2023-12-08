Is Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Potentially Undervalued?

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$1.70 and falling to the lows of AU$1.46. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Enero Group's current trading price of AU$1.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Enero Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Enero Group?

Good news, investors! Enero Group is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$1.96, but it is currently trading at AU$1.52 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Enero Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Enero Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Enero Group, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although EGG is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to EGG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EGG for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, Enero Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

