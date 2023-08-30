Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Enerpac Tool Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$112m ÷ (US$793m - US$140m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

So, Enerpac Tool Group has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 12% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Enerpac Tool Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Enerpac Tool Group, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Enerpac Tool Group has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 124%. The company is now earning US$0.2 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Enerpac Tool Group appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 46% less capital to run its operation. Enerpac Tool Group may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Enerpac Tool Group has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

