Enerplus Announces Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 16, 2021 (the "Circular").
1. Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following nine nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:
2. Appointment of Auditors
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
Judith D. Buie
126,546,657
99.10%
1,152,964
0.90%
Karen E. Clarke-Whistler
126,748,448
99.26%
951,173
0.74%
Ian C. Dundas
126,685,433
99.21%
1,014,188
0.79%
Hillary A. Foulkes
126,714,407
99.23%
985,214
0.77%
Robert B. Hodgins
110,044,452
86.17%
17,655,169
13.83%
Susan M. MacKenzie
125,033,006
97.91%
2,666,615
2.09%
Elliott Pew
126,655,190
99.18%
1,044,431
0.82%
Jeffrey W. Sheets
126,843,395
99.33%
856,226
0.67%
Sheldon B. Steeves
126,530,445
99.08%
1,169,176
0.92%
Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
149,374,762
99.64%
537,266
0.36%
3. Approval of the Non-Binding Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation
Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus' approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
118,681,349
92.94%
9,018,269
7.06%
Ian C. Dundas
President & Chief Executive Officer
Enerplus Corporation
SOURCE Enerplus Corporation
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/06/c0907.html