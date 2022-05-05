Enerplus Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 15, 2022 (the "Circular").
1. Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following nine nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
Hilary A. Foulkes
125,915,347
99.12%
1,122,874
0.88%
Judith D. Buie
125,103,844
98.48%
1,934,377
1.52%
Karen E. Clarke-Whistler
125,128,637
98.50%
1,909,584
1.50%
Ian C. Dundas
126,419,569
99.51%
618,652
0.49%
Robert B. Hodgins
112,792,021
88.79%
14,246,200
11.21%
Mark. A. Houser
125,917,813
99.12%
1,120,408
0.88%
Susan M. MacKenzie
125,210,145
98.56%
1,828,076
1.44%
Jeffrey W. Sheets
126,309,417
99.43%
728,804
0.57%
Sheldon B. Steeves
114,816,392
90.38%
12,221,829
9.62%
2. Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
154,758,681
99.53%
728,515
0.47%
3. Approval of the Non-Binding Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation
Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus' approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
122,116,780
96.07%
4,989,831
3.93%
For further information, including financial and operating results and our most recent corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.enerplus.com or phone 1-800-319-6462. Shareholders may, upon request, obtain a hard copy of Enerplus' complete audited financial statements free of charge.
