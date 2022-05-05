Enerplus Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 15, 2022 (the "Circular").

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following nine nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Hilary A. Foulkes 125,915,347 99.12% 1,122,874 0.88% Judith D. Buie 125,103,844 98.48% 1,934,377 1.52% Karen E. Clarke-Whistler 125,128,637 98.50% 1,909,584 1.50% Ian C. Dundas 126,419,569 99.51% 618,652 0.49% Robert B. Hodgins 112,792,021 88.79% 14,246,200 11.21% Mark. A. Houser 125,917,813 99.12% 1,120,408 0.88% Susan M. MacKenzie 125,210,145 98.56% 1,828,076 1.44% Jeffrey W. Sheets 126,309,417 99.43% 728,804 0.57% Sheldon B. Steeves 114,816,392 90.38% 12,221,829 9.62%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 154,758,681 99.53% 728,515 0.47%

3. Approval of the Non-Binding Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation

Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus' approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 122,116,780 96.07% 4,989,831 3.93%

For further information, including financial and operating results and our most recent corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.enerplus.com or phone 1-800-319-6462. Shareholders may, upon request, obtain a hard copy of Enerplus' complete audited financial statements free of charge.

Story continues

Follow @EnerplusCorp on Twitter at https://twitter.com/EnerplusCorp.

SOURCE Enerplus Corporation

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c3543.html