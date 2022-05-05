U.S. markets closed

Enerplus Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 15, 2022 (the "Circular").

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following nine nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Hilary A. Foulkes

125,915,347

99.12%

1,122,874

0.88%

Judith D. Buie

125,103,844

98.48%

1,934,377

1.52%

Karen E. Clarke-Whistler

125,128,637

98.50%

1,909,584

1.50%

Ian C. Dundas

126,419,569

99.51%

618,652

0.49%

Robert B. Hodgins

112,792,021

88.79%

14,246,200

11.21%

Mark. A. Houser

125,917,813

99.12%

1,120,408

0.88%

Susan M. MacKenzie

125,210,145

98.56%

1,828,076

1.44%

Jeffrey W. Sheets

126,309,417

99.43%

728,804

0.57%

Sheldon B. Steeves

114,816,392

90.38%

12,221,829

9.62%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

154,758,681

99.53%

728,515

0.47%

3. Approval of the Non-Binding Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation

Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus' approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

122,116,780

96.07%

4,989,831

3.93%

For further information, including financial and operating results and our most recent corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.enerplus.com or phone 1-800-319-6462. Shareholders may, upon request, obtain a hard copy of Enerplus' complete audited financial statements free of charge.

Follow @EnerplusCorp on Twitter at https://twitter.com/EnerplusCorp.

SOURCE Enerplus Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c3543.html

