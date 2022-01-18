U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,600.75
    -54.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,525.00
    -271.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,313.00
    -282.75 (-1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,132.70
    -25.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.29
    +1.47 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.50
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.72
    +1.41 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7100
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,805.68
    -934.75 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.04
    -25.69 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.19
    -54.04 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Enerplus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results & Reserves February 24

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Company") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) will be releasing operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 after market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. A results conference call will be hosted by Enerplus' President & CEO, Ian C. Dundas on February 25, 2022, at 9:00 AM MT (11:00 AM ET) to discuss these results. Details of the conference call are noted below.

Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Results Live Conference Call Details

Date:

Friday, February 25, 2022

Time:

9:00 AM MT (11:00 AM ET)

Dial-In:

1-888-390-0546 (Toll Free)

Conference ID:

57309809

Audiocast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1519306&tp_key=08cd734c3e

To ensure timely participation in the conference call, callers are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time to register for the event. A telephone replay will be available for 30 days following the conference call and can be accessed at the following number:

Dial-In:

1-888-390-0541 (Toll Free)

Passcode:

546758 #

Electronic copies of our 2021 interim and 2020 year-end MD&A and Financial Statements, along with other public information including investor presentations, are available on our website at www.enerplus.com. Shareholders may request a hard copy of Enerplus' complete audited financial statements at any time free of charge. For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 1-800-319-6462 or email investorrelations@enerplus.com.

About Enerplus
Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations.

SOURCE Enerplus Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/18/c9611.html

Recommended Stories