EnerSys' (NYSE:ENS) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.225 on the 29th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 0.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

EnerSys' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, EnerSys' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 27.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 12%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

EnerSys Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.50 total annually to $0.90. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.1% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that EnerSys has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. EnerSys definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

EnerSys Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that EnerSys is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for EnerSys that investors should take into consideration.

