EnerSys' (NYSE:ENS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

EnerSys' (NYSE:ENS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.225 on 29th of September. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

EnerSys' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, EnerSys was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

EnerSys Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.50 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.90. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.1% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that EnerSys has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

EnerSys Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for EnerSys that you should be aware of before investing. Is EnerSys not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

