U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.51
    +12.28 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,427.43
    +61.17 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.21
    +32.41 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.20
    +18.29 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.43
    +0.89 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    -14.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3370
    +0.0470 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9870
    +0.3500 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,945.72
    +759.73 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.51
    +19.98 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Enertopia Provides August Technology Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enertopia Corporation ("Enertopia'' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims, intellectual property & patents in the green technology space, is pleased to provide the following update.

Enertopia
Enertopia

Our Provisional patent # 3 will now be known as the ENERTOPIA RAINMAKERTM.

Now that we have filed our three provisional patents, we have moved into the monitoring phase of testing with the ENERTOPIA HEAT EXTRACTORTM. The Company is concurrently using a 3rd party private monitoring system to validate its ability to run bug-free and provide uninterrupted data under extreme heat environments as the above monitoring continues.

We expect to complete the monitoring of the rooftop, loose coupled, ENERTOPIA HEAT EXTRACTORTM for residential use by the end of October 2021. These results will verify the increased PV output, increased hot water output, and the decreased internal home cooling costs. In the meantime, we are sourcing materials now for expected residential installs with a planned start date by the end of the calendar year 2021.

Our monitoring program is currently ongoing at the multi-MW solar array and is being run concurrently using a 3rd party private monitoring system to validate its ability to run bug-free and provide uninterrupted data under extreme heat environments as the above monitoring continues. We expect to have a report from the 3rd party engineering firm in the coming weeks.

This report will use the real-time data that has been collected from the solar array, showing the loss of PV output due to excessive panel heating. Also expected is a positive increase in PV output and the projected extended life of the PV panels due to the use of the ENERTOPIA SOLAR BOOSTERTM. This testing is expected to confirm our internal analysis of the energy creation and added benefit of PV panel cooling, the results of which are lowered panel heat stress, which in turn increases the effective life cycle of the panels.

Carbon Credits

By being able to quantify the increased clean energy output and offsetting CO2 credits, we will then be able to provide an update on the potential value of CO2 credits going forward. We believe the company will be able to monetize the increased savings via CO2 carbon credits as part of the testing via the 3rd party monitoring system. Five years ago these credits resulted in upfront payments of roughly $1,000,000 dollars per Mw based on predefined operating contracts in the industry. These rates have doubled over the past five years and industry forecasts based on current government approved increases over the rest of this decade indicate these numbers could increase by a factor of five times from current levels based on International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasting $75, Wood Mackenzie $110 and International Energy Association $120 per tonne of CO2 needed for the World to reach the 2030 Paris climate accord agreement.

Clayton Valley Project Update:

The company is currently awaiting quotes on a potential drilling program in order to provide a bulk sample of material for further development work. This would allow us to advance our lithium claystone project with a small-scale pilot plant located offsite, which is now being reviewed.

"We recommend all stakeholders visit our investor page for an updated presentation on the exciting opportunity this next chapter brings as Enertopia continues to move forward." Stated CEO Robert McAllister "Enertopia has made great strides in the last year by continuing to develop our Nevada lithium property while expanding into Green Technology, which has resulted in several opportunities that we continue to investigate in improving mining and society at the same time."

Conclusion:

We continue to believe that the Lithium hosted claystone deposits in Nevada will become major sources of Lithium production in the 2020s while offering the United States a secure domestic supply of battery grade Lithium products. We are also excited to see and witness the convergence of several technologies that are changing the very way we produce and consume electrical energy amidst the growing opportunities for a better world.

About Enertopia:

A Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States under ticker symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1-888-ENRT201.

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, potential and financing of its mining or technology projects, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements., foreign exchange and other financial markets; changes in the interest rates on borrowings; hedging activities; changes in commodity prices; changes in the investments and expenditure levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in areas in which Enertopia Corporation operates. There can be no assurance that the testing for the brine recovery system will be effective for the recovery of Lithium and if effective will be economic or have any positive impact on Enertopia, or that current talks with respect to potential joint ventures or partnerships will result in definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that patent #6,024,086 will have a positive impact on Enertopia. There can be no assurance that provisional patents applications will become patents or that the applied for trademark names will be granted. There can be no assurance COVID-19 protocols will not impact expected timelines for start and or project completion deadlines. The User should refer to the risk disclosures set out in the periodic reports and other disclosure documents filed by Enertopia Corporation from time to time with regulatory authorities.

The OTC has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Contact: mcallister@enertopia.com 250-870-2219

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enertopia-provides-august-technology-update-301362941.html

SOURCE Enertopia Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Here's Why Cathie Wood Moved DraftKings Stock Today

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock jumped more than 5% Wednesday morning on word that famed technology investor Cathie Wood added shares of the online fantasy sports and gambling company yesterday. Wood bought over $60 million worth of DraftKings shares yesterday, based on the stock's closing price of $56.47 per share. Wood added over 1 million shares total to three of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) she manages.

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Low P/E is Not the Reason for Excitement Yet

    After a furious run that saw Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reach over 30% gain year-to-date, the stock has retraced almost all of it, falling back to the important support at US$52.5. With a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a dividend yield of 2.61%, the stock is now in the value investment territory.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Sundial Growers Is a Dilution Machine

    The company's share count has increased nearly 20-fold in just one year.

  • Why Okta Stock Popped 5% Before Earnings

    Shares of security software maker Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) jumped a solid 5% in 11:20 a.m. EDT trading Wednesday after receiving an upgrade from outperform to strong buy (i.e., from "buy" to "buy more") this morning. Okta stock is down only about 11% from its highs of early February. Despite this relatively strong price performance, Raymond James characterizes the stock as a "former angel that [that] has fallen far enough," says StreetInsider, and he argues that identity access management (IAM) -- Okta's forte -- is a "top three" category for corporate tech spending as companies aim to secure computer networks against unauthorized access.

  • Retail investors power GameStop stock into a rally

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Gamestop’s rally over the past couple of sessions as retail investors gave the company a boost in the market and what this latest surge could mean for the meme stock going forward.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Nordstrom stock slides, Express posts surprise profit, Urban Outfitters inventory issues

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Wednesday's latest retail earnings, which include: Nordstrom experiencing a dip in its stock even after reporting a better-than-expected quarter due to concerns over the supply chain and lagging overall sales, Dick's Sporting Goods boosting returns to shareholders after posting an earnings beat, Urban Outfitters concerns over inventory as trade disruptions continue to impact supply, and Express topping estimates as the company swings to a surprise profit.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Zoom Earnings: What to Watch

    Video collaboration platform specialist Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is set to report its fiscal second-quarter results early next week. After making a habit of regularly obliterating analyst expectations, the company will need to deliver outstanding results to impress investors. Sure, the growth stock has floundered year to date with a paltry 1% gain.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)?

    A look at the shareholders of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Nordstrom Stock Sinks Despite an Earnings Beat. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    Following a wave of stellar retail earnings reports, Nordstrom’s fiscal second quarter results weren’t enough to win over Wall Street. An analyst at JPMorgan said the backdrop may not get much better for the retailer. The move erased all but 1% of Nordstrom’s year-to-date gains.

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]