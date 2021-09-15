U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,551.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,412.50
    +25.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.70
    +1.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    -0.0120 (-0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    +0.37 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2970
    -0.3830 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,515.42
    +1,068.65 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.25
    +50.52 (+4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,023.16
    -10.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

EnerVenue raises $100M to accelerate clean energy using nickel-hydrogen batteries

Aria Alamalhodaei
·5 min read

In order to support a buildout of renewable energy, which tends to over-generate electricity at certain times of day and under-generate at others, the grid is going to need a lot of batteries. While lithium-ion works fine for consumer electronics and even electric vehicles, battery startup EnerVenue says it developed a breakthrough technology to revolutionize stationary energy storage.

The technology itself – nickel-hydrogen batteries – isn’t actually new. In fact, it’s been used for decades in aerospace applications, to power everything from satellites to the International Space Station and the Hubble Telescope. Nickel-hydrogen had been too expensive to scale for terrestrial applications, until Stanford University professor (and now EnerVenue chairman) Yi Cui determined a way to adapt the materials and bring the costs way, way down.

Nickel-hydrogen has a number of key benefits over lithium-ion, according to EnerVenue: it can withstand super-high and super-low temperatures (so no need for air conditioners or thermal management systems); it requires very little to no maintenance; and it has a far longer lifespan.

The technology has caught the eye of two giants in the oil and gas industry, energy infrastructure company Schlumberger and Saudi Aramco’s VC arm, who together with Stanford University have raised $100 million in Series A funding. The investment comes around a year after EnerVenue raised a $12 million seed. The company is planning on using the funds to scale its nickel-hydrogen battery production, including a Gigafactory in the U.S., and has entered a manufacturing and distribution agreement with Schlumberger for international markets.

“I spent almost three and a half years prior to EnerVenue looking for a battery storage technology that I thought could compete with lithium-ion,” CEO Jorg Heinemann told TechCrunch in a recent interview. “I had essentially given up.” Then he met with Cui, who had managed through his research to bring the cost down from around $20,000 per kilowatt hour to $100 per kilowatt hour within line of sight – a jaw-dropping decrease that puts it on-par with existing energy storage technology today.

EnerVenue CEO Jorg Heinemann Image Credits: EnerVenue (opens in a new window)

Think of a nickel-hydrogen battery as a kind of battery-fuel cell hybrid. It charges by building up hydrogen inside a pressure vessel, and when it discharges, that hydrogen gets reabsorbed in water, Heinemann explained. One of the key differences between the batteries in space and the one’s EnerVenue is developing on Earth is the materials. The nickel-hydrogen batteries in orbit use a platinum electrode, which Heinemann said accounts for as much as 70% of the cost of the battery. The legacy technology also uses a ceramic separator, another high cost. EnerVenue’s key innovation is finding new, low-cost and Earth-abundant materials (though the exact materials they aren’t sharing).

Heinemann also hinted that an advanced team within the company is working on a separate technology breakthrough that could bring the cost down even further, to the range of around $30 per kilowatt hour or less.

Those aren’t the only benefits. EnerVenue’s batteries can charge and discharge at different speeds depending on a customer’s needs. It can go from a 10-minute charge or discharge to as slow as a 10-20 hour charge-discharge cycle, though the company is optimizing for a roughly 2 hour charge and 4-8 hour discharge. EnerVenue’s batteries are also designed for 30,000 cycles without experiencing a decline in performance.

“As renewables get cheaper and cheaper, there's lots of time of the day where you've got, say, a 1-4-hour window of close to free power that can be used to charge something, and then it has to be dispatched fast or slow depending on when the grid needs it,” he said. “And our battery does that really well.”

It’s notable that this round was funded by two companies that loom large in the oil and gas industry. “I think it's nearly 100% of the oil and gas industry is now pivoting to renewables in a huge way,” Heinemann added. “They all see the future as, the energy mix is shifting. We're going to be 75% renewable by mid-century, most think it's going to happen quicker, and those are based on studies that the oil and gas industry did. They see that and they know they need a new play.”

Image Credits: EnerVenue

Don’t expect nickel-hydrogen to start appearing in your iPhone anytime soon. The technology is big and heavy – even scaled down as much as possible, a nickel-hydrogen battery is still around the size of a two-liter water flask, so lithium-ion will definitely still play a major role in the future.

Stationary energy storage may have a different future. EnerVenue is currently in “late-stage” discussions on the site and partner for a United States factory to produce up to one gigawatt-hour of batteries annually, with the goal of eventually scaling even beyond that. Heinemann estimates that the tooling cap-ex per megawatt hour should be just 20% that of lithium ion. Under the partnership with Schlumberger, the infrastructure company will also be separately manufacturing batteries and selling them in Europe and the Middle East.

“It's a technology that works today,” Heinemann said. “We're not waiting on a technology breakthrough, there's no science project in our future that we have to go achieve in order to prove out something. We know it works.”

Recommended Stories

  • A Tesla Co-Founder Aims To Build an Entire U.S. Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Redwood Materials Inc., the battery recycling company created by Tesla Inc. co-founder J.B. Straubel, has been keeping a big secret: It isn’t really a recycling company.Sure, Redwood has risen quickly to become the biggest lithium-ion battery recycler in the U.S.. But Straubel didn’t leave Tesla in 2019 just to clean out America’s junk drawers. His broader goal, described to Bloomberg for the first time, is to move a huge chunk of the battery-component industry from Asia to the U.

  • ‘He’s right there!’ See a young surfer escape from a shark riding a wave in Florida

    A fun challenge for young athletes took a terrifying turn on Saturday during the Gnarly Charley Surf Contest in Satellite Beach, Florida.

  • Moderna Stock Is Tanking After a Review Arguing That Covid Vaccine Boosters Aren’t Needed

    An article in the Lancet suggested that a booster shot wouldn't be necessary for most people after a review of data from clinical trials, as well as efficacy in the real world.

  • SpaceX To Launch Tourists Way Above Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin Flights

    A SpaceX launch featuring an all-civilian crew could take place as early as Wednesday, kicking off an era of commercial orbital launches.

  • First civilian crew to attempt earth orbit in SpaceX ship

    Yet another billionaire entrepreneur is set to ride into space this week, strapped inside the capsule of a SpaceX rocketship as part of an astro-tourist team poised to make history as the first all-civilian crew launched into Earth orbit.Jared Isaacman, the American founder and chief executive of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, will lead three fellow spaceflight novices on a three-day trip from blastoff at Cape Canaveral, Florida, to splashdown in the Atlantic.The 38-year-old tech mogul has plunked down an unspecified but presumably exorbitant sum for fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk to fly Isaacman and three specially selected travel mates into orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.The crew vehicle, dubbed Resilience, was set for liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center atop one of Musk's reusable Falcon 9 rockets, with a five-hour targeted launch window that opens at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) on Wednesday.Forecasts on Sunday predicted a 70% chance of favorable weather conditions for launch, organizers said, on a flight directed entirely from the ground.

  • Spaceflight will be ferrying payloads from Orbit Fab, GeoJump to lunar orbit next year

    Space rideshare service provider Spaceflight Inc. is going to be shuttling customers on a lunar flyby mission next year, part of its long-term vision of giving companies easy access to lunar orbits and beyond. The Seattle-based company will be delivering payload using its propulsive transfer vehicle, Sherpa EScape, or Sherpa-ES, the latest iteration of Sherpa vehicles that the company has been testing for the past few years. Spaceflight’s electric propulsive Sherpa-LTE flew on the SpaceX Transporter-2 mission in June, while Sherpa-LTC with chemical propulsion will launch later this year on Transporter-3.

  • SpaceX, Blue Origin awarded NASA contracts to develop moon lander concepts for future Artemis missions

    NASA has awarded a combined $146 million in contracts to five companies, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics, to develop lander concepts as part of the agency’s Artemis program. The awards include $26.5 million to Blue Origin; $40.8 million to Dynetics; $35.2 million to Lockheed Martin; $34.8 million to Northrop Grumman; and $9.4 million to SpaceX.

  • Bayer Unit Makes More Investments to Curb Synthetic Fertilizers

    (Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG just made its second investment in as many months in startups working to curb the use of synthetic fertilizers, a step that would help the agricultural industry -- a major polluter -- become more environmentally friendly.The industry giant, which owns agrochemical and biotechnology company Monsanto Co., said Tuesday one of its units co-lead a $15 million investment in Andes, a startup that treats seeds so plants can better draw nitrogen from the air instead of needing ene

  • First Mars Rocks Reveal Planet Was Once Potentially Habitable

    NASA's Perseverance has collected the first-ever rocks from Mars. This historical moment hints at a history of a potentially habitable world. The post First Mars Rocks Reveal Planet Was Once Potentially Habitable appeared first on Nerdist.

  • BAE Systems sees big opportunity in space after UK satellite deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -British defence company BAE Systems has high hopes for its space business after acquiring UK-based In-Space Missions on Tuesday, giving it the ability to design, launch and operate complete satellites. "It (space) will be a big opportunity for us," Chief Executive Charles Woodburn told Reuters on the sidelines of a defence trade show. BAE already works for space agencies and provides space products, primarily through its U.S.-based business.

  • Here’s a Comparison of Celestial Bodies Scaled to Human Size

    This size comparison video shows celestial bodies like stars, nebulae, and black holes shoulder to shoulder, on a human scale. The post Here’s a Comparison of Celestial Bodies Scaled to Human Size appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Hayley Arceneaux to make history with SpaceX flight

    Hayley Arceneaux is set to make history as she travels on the first all-civilian mission to space. She shows Norah O’Donnell how she prepared for the trip.

  • Inspiration4 news – live: SpaceX delays launch of pioneering private trip to orbit as countdown approaches

    Inspiration4, the pioneering trip to space, is about to launch into orbit. Elon Musk’s SpaceX will send four private citizens up above the Earth, where they will float for three days before falling back down and splashing into the ocean. The mission is a major step for space tourism, and one that SpaceX hopes begins a new age of the super-rich being able to charter journeys into space.

  • Artificially altered clouds could help the Great Barrier Reef, experts say

    Marine cloud brightening, a speculative sector within the larger geoengineering approach, is being tested off the coast of Australia.

  • Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs shaped fortunes of snakes

    Snakes owe their success in part to the asteroid impact that killed off the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

  • SpaceX launches its first batch of Starlink satellites aimed at new coverage areas from California

    SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 of its Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Monday night at 8:55 PM PDT (11:55 PM EDT). This was the first launch for the Starlink satellite internet constellation from the west coast, and also the first batch of a second stage of Starlink satellite deployment, targeting a new orbital trajectory that will help the network provide service to new regions, including Northern Canada and parts of Northern Europe. In total, SpaceX has now launched around 1,800 Starlink satellites, and it has been providing coverage to customers during its beta program for over a year now.

  • COVID-19 vaccine boosters not widely needed, top FDA and WHO scientists say

    Additional COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are not needed for the general population, leading scientists including two departing senior U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials and several from the World Health Organization (WHO) said in an article published in a medical journal on Monday. The scientists said more evidence was needed to justify boosters. As COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant of the virus rise, President Joe Biden's administration is concerned that infections among those already vaccinated are a sign that their protection is waning and has pushed boosters as a way to rebuild immunity.

  • SpaceX launches 51 Starlinks into polar orbit

    The California launch will help expand Starlink internet service at higher latitudes.

  • SpaceX prepares for first all-civilian mission

    For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists. (Sept. 13)

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Tumbles Following Flight Delay

    Virgin Galactic announced it was delaying its first commercial research space mission -- the Unity 23 test flight -- after a third-party supplier recently flagged a potential defect in a component of...