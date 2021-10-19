Enesi Pharma Enters Agreement with National Institutes of Health to Evaluate ImplaVax®-enabled Flu Vaccines

OXFORD, England, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enesi Pharma ("Enesi"), an innovative biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccination products targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens, enabled by its ImplaVax® technologies, has entered into an agreement with the US National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to test a novel ImplaVax® enabled pandemic flu vaccine.

ImplaVax®-enabled vaccination products leverage Enesi's innovative unit solid-dose, thermally stable formulation and needle-free delivery technologies, and are applicable across all vaccine formats.

This new study will build on Enesi's successful Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Drive Beyond the Needle collaboration earlier this year, under which the company successfully developed a number of solid-dose formulations of a recombinant H7N9 pandemic influenza vaccine.

Under NIAID's suite of preclinical services, NIAID-funded contractors will test the ImplaVax® formulation in animal model challenge studies against flu viruses. The study will generate additional key efficacy data to compliment the excellent thermal stability, efficacy and needle-free delivery data already shown in support of future clinical development.

The study is scheduled to begin in Q4 2021.

David Hipkiss, Enesi Pharma CEO, commented: "ImplaVax® can reduce wastage, eliminate the need for cold-chain logistics, and allow for easier administration of vaccines – representing a potential paradigm shift in the deployment and reach of mass-immunisation programmes like those regularly undertaken for influenza. We are excited to expand upon our successful work with BARDA and with the assistance of NIAID advance our understanding and future use of ImplaVax® in this critical area of international importance."

NIAID is continually preparing for pandemic influenza, including the potential for a wider spread of emerging strains of avian influenza, such as the H7N9 virus. NIAID and its funded researchers are conducting preclinical and clinical studies on various investigational pandemic flu vaccines.

Story continues

The study will utilize NIAID's preclinical services program, which supports NIAID's strategic plan to develop flu vaccines capable of providing durable protection against multiple influenza strains.

About Enesi Pharma

Enesi Pharma is developing next-generation vaccination products targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens enabled by its ImplaVax® technologies. These diseases affect millions of people around the world. We work in partnership with global companies, government agencies, leading academic institutions and non-governmental organisations with the goal of making a material and lasting positive impact on global health.

Our award-winning ImplaVax®-enabled vaccination products leverage our innovative unit solid-dose formulation and needle-free delivery technologies and are applicable across all vaccine formats. ImplaVax® products are designed to enhance the immune response and offer significant benefits for patients, care givers, healthcare professionals and payers through enhanced effectiveness, safety, ease of use, reliability and stability, coupled with a strong subject preference over administration using needle and syringe. They do not require reconstitution prior to use, and each dose is a useful dose with no wastage possible. They can be administered with minimal training and are also rapidly deployable while eliminating the need for cold-chain storage.

Our pipeline targets a range of common and emerging infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases and allergies, and has been established through collaborations with world-class organisations, including BARDA DRIVe*, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Innovate UK, the University of Oxford, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Imperial College London and the University of Adelaide.

We are also advancing a number of collaborations with leading organisations in animal health, including The Pirbright Institute and the UK's Animal and Plant Agency (APHA).

Enesi Pharma's experienced leadership team has a proven track record in the successful development and commercialisation of innovative products delivering high value outcomes for all stakeholders and is supported by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Board.

*This project has been funded in whole or in part with US Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, DRIVe, under Contract No. 75A50119C00032.

CONTACTS

Enesi Pharma

David Hipkiss, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 7968 707072

Email: david.hipkiss@enesipharma.com

MEDiSTRAVA Strategic Consulting (for Enesi Pharma)

Mark Swallow, George Underwood, Evelyn McCormack

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Email: enesipharma@medistrava.com

For more information visit and or follow us at:

Web www.enesipharma.com | LinkedIn @EnesiPharma | Twitter @Enesi_Pharma

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enesi-pharma-enters-agreement-with-national-institutes-of-health-to-evaluate-implavax-enabled-flu-vaccines-301402400.html

SOURCE Enesi Pharma