Eneti (NYSE:NETI) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested five years ago

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 79%. In contrast, the stock price has popped 10.0% in the last thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions, with stocks up around 5.8% during the period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Eneti didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Eneti saw its revenue shrink by 9.4% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 12% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Eneti's TSR for the last 5 years was -76%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Eneti provided a TSR of 22% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 12% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. You could get a better understanding of Eneti's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

