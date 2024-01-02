Enfamil's Nutramigen infant formula recalled due to potential bacteria contamination

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition announced Saturday it was voluntarily recalling select batches of Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula used to manage allergies to cow's milk, due to a possible bacterial contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, all product in question went through "extensive testing" by Reckitt/Mead Johnson and tested negative for the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

The FDA says the products in question were sold in 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans and was manufactured in June 2023. The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide, primarily in June, July and Aug. 2023, according to the FDA.

"It is believed that much, if not all, of the products recalled in the United States have been consumed," the FDA said. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported.

No other Nutramigen batches or Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition products are impacted, according to the FDA.

What are the batch codes for the affected cans of infant formula?

The batches of formula in question can be identified by the batch code on the bottom of the can.

The following recalled product batch codes and can size associated with each batch were distributed in the U.S.:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and “use by date” of Jan. 1, 2025.

What to do if you purchased impacted infant formula

Consumers who purchased Nutramigen should check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected.

Products with the batch codes listed above should be disposed of, according to the FDA. Consumers can contact Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition for a total refund at 866-534-9986 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com.

According to the FDA, parents with questions should consult with their pediatrician.

What is Cronobacter sakazakii?

Cronobacter is a germ found naturally in the environment, according to the CDC, and can live in dry foods like herbal tea, starches and powdered milk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Cronobacter infections in infants less than 12 months old are often linked to powdered formula and while getting sick does not happen often, infections in infants can be deadly.

The CDC also says infants less than two months old, infants born prematurely and infants with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk of getting sick from the bacteria.

Infants less than two months old are most likely to develop meningitis if they get sick from Cronobacter, the CDC says.

According to the CDC, sickness from Cronobacter in infants will usually start with a fever and poor feeding, excessive crying, or very low energy. Some babies may also have seizures. Babies with these symptoms should be taken to a medical provider as soon as possible.

