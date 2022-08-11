U.S. markets open in 7 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,220.50
    +10.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,346.00
    +86.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,440.50
    +48.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.80
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.55
    -0.38 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.80
    -13.90 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    20.42
    -0.32 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0282
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -2.03 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1260
    +0.2530 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,547.96
    +1,597.54 (+6.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    579.47
    +48.25 (+9.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Enfasis Corporativo: Potential repeal of tourism investment laws puts Panama's International investment grade at Great risk

·3 min read

The following is a statement being issued by Eneas Mares, general manager of Enfasis Corporativo, strategic corporate consulting firm specialized in the tourism, banking and finance, and commercial sectors in Latin America, in response to repeal of laws 122 and 314 of tourist incentives in Panama.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo ordered the repeal of laws 122 and 314 both tourism based incentives laws that seek foreign investment.

"These laws were approved twice over the last 2 years by an overwhelming majority at the National Assembly and, each time, they were signed off by the President and members of his cabinet; these laws have created much interest, incentivizing developers and investors from the United States and other countries to invest millions of dollars which now may be at risk.

"During the more than two years that the Law 122 'The tourism investment law' has been in place, the tourism authority did road shows not just in the United States but other countries, catching the attention of the international investment community; foreign investors from all over have dedicated, in good faith, enormous time and economic resources to participate in this investment opportunity that promises to position Panama as one of the top tourism destinations in the region.

"This investment law has caught so much attention that it is currently referenced in Panama's Investment Climate Report issued by the U.S. State Department; Panama's legacy as a country where the security of the law is respected has always differentiated it from the rest and has made it one of the safest places in Latin America for foreigners to invest in.

"As a result, less than two months ago, the original Law 122 was modified in the National Assembly by the new Law 314, which lowered fiscal incentives to almost half and further regulated the legislation.

"The country is expected to gain a complete tourism offering, where it is needed the most, positioning Panama among the top touristic destinations in the region. The consulting firm Virtú Atelier Legal explained in one of its reports that, under law 122, investors would be granted with tax credit equaling to 100% of their investment. This incentive would be granted to the natural person or legal entity, who, at the Panamanian Stock Market, is the first purchaser of the securities issued by the tourism company or real estate investment company; the first acquirer must submit a sworn statement certifying that, immediately before acquiring the securities, neither he nor his directors, officers, shareholders or beneficial owners were directors, officers, shareholders or beneficial owners of the tourism company or investment company, real estate, nor any subsidiaries of the tourist projects in which they invested; furthermore, other restrictions are in place to ensure that there are no links with the developer of the project".

Responsible for the publication:
Eneas Mares
54 9 11 6626-3321
eneas@enfasiscorporativo.com

About the Law 122:

Law 122 was approved by the National Assembly and sanctioned by President Cortizo on December 31, 2019.  Later was fully regulated under decree 364 in July 2020, signed again by President Cortizo and Minister of Finance Hector Alexander.  Recently, Law 122 was modified onto Law 314 by National Assembly and signed again by President Cortizo and Minister of Finance Hector Alexander on June 21, 2022.   The world keeps a close eye on the important work of Panama's National Assembly where the faith of Panama's promising tourism future and Foreign Investment Climate will be defined.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enfasis-corporativo-potential-repeal-of-tourism-investment-laws-puts-panamas-international-investment-grade-at-great-risk-301604028.html

SOURCE ENFASIS CORPORATIVO

Recommended Stories

  • Bullish Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$1.4m worth of stock over last year

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Investors looking for a bargain should stop ignoring these private equity trusts

    Last week we tipped a trust at a 21pc premium, admittedly with the advice to buy on weakness. After so drastic a departure from our “bargain” remit today we will look at some trusts that trade at big discounts – 50pc in one case.

  • Gold Slips in Asia With Traders Digesting Cooling US Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged lower in Asia as investors digested the impact of cooler inflation in the US on the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening path.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanBullion ini

  • World’s Least-Loved Megabank Loses Last Analyst Buy Rating

    (Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the world’s least popular megabank among analysts, has lost its last remaining bull.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanThe country’s biggest lender, whi

  • Fed's Mary Daly says it's too early to 'declare victory' over inflation - FT

    Daly's remarks comes as U.S. consumer prices remained unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years. In an interview with the Financial Times, Daly did not rule out a third consecutive 0.75% point interest rate rise at the central bank's next policy meeting in September, however, she said that a half-percentage point rate rise was her “baseline”. "There's good news on the month-to-month data that consumers and business are getting some relief, but inflation remains far too high and not near our price stability goal," the newspaper quoted Daly as saying during the interview conducted on Wednesday.

  • Australian crypto ownership warrants consumer protection, says regulator

    Nearly half of Australian retail investors owned cryptocurrency in late 2021 and more got their information from YouTube videos than from financial advisers, the securities watchdog said on Thursday, calling the data a "strong case for regulation". The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) survey of 1,053 retail investors, conducted last November, found 44% reported holding cryptocurrency, making it the second most popular investment after Australian shares. A quarter of the investors surveyed who held cryptocurrency said it was their only investment.

  • Google is trying to crack down on phony information in search results

    Google is cracking down on phony information in search results.

  • Ex-Arm Boss Resigns From SMIC’s Board as US-China Tensions Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Tudor Brown, the former president of Arm Ltd., has resigned from the board of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., stepping away from the Chinese chipmaker that has been hit with US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Disney stock pops amid earnings beat and streaming subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's latest earnings results and how it's moving shares to the upside.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRuss

  • Inflation: What July’s CPI data means for the Fed

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and what the report means for the Fed moving forward.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.

  • AppLovin proposes to buy Unity Software for $17.5 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss AppLovin's proposition to acquire Unity Software.