enfinium announces partnership with North Wales Wildlife Trust in biodiversity enhancement project at Y Graig Nature Reserve

DEESIDE, Wales, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- enfinium Parc Adfer has announced a new partnership with North Wales Wildlife Trust which will involve a long-term biodiversity enhancement project taking place at Y Graig Nature Reserve in Tremeirchion.

Y Graig sits within the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is open to the public throughout the year. The enhancement project will include a number of improvements to the nature reserve including grassland and woodland management, upgrades to pathways, and enhancements to the overall visitor experience by installing a range of new signage.

enfinium Parc Adfer has a long track record of enhancing the ecosystem and increasing biodiversity of its surrounding area, including the creation of an open mosaic habitat for wildlife and the installation of a reptile and amphibian friendly drainage system.

Jacqui Ashforth, Plant Manager at enfinium Parc Adfer, said "We are delighted to be able to contribute to the improvement and upkeep of Y Graig Nature Reserve. Environmental protection is a key priority for us at enfinium and we are always striving to protect the biodiversity in our local communities. This project is a great opportunity to continue the involvement of enfinium Parc Adfer in the vital preservation of the local wildlife and environment in North Wales."

The pledge is the latest example of enfinium's commitment to their vision of 'making a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow'. A key part of enfinium's environmental strategy is to protect the biodiversity, ecological areas, and associated ecosystem services of the local communities it operates within, as outlined in the company's recently published 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

Dr Graeme Cotterill, Fundraising Director at North Wales Wildlife Trust, said "We're always delighted to be able to work for wildlife with partners, and it's great to have enfinium on board. Their support is vital to us achieving our vision for Y Graig as a haven for people and wildlife alike, and we're looking forward to local residents and rare species reaping the benefits."

About enfinium

enfinium is one of the largest pure play waste-to-energy businesses in the U.K. and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of six (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the U.K. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 247MW (gross) — enough energy to power more than 500,000 U.K. homes. The vision "Make a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow" speaks to the company's ongoing commitment to the development of clean and renewable energy solutions for its customers and local communities. For more on enfinium, please visit https://enfinium.co.uk/.

