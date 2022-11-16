enfinium appoints Dr Jane Atkinson CBE as Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- enfinium is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Jane Atkinson CBE, former Engineering and Automation Executive Director at Bilfinger, as the new Chief Operating Officer.

Dr Atkinson brings over 30 years of senior leadership experience with a diverse background in engineering, plant management and operations. Dr Atkinson will begin working through a planned succession and detailed handover process with William (Bill) Roberts, the current Chief Operating Officer, who will be retiring in 2023, ensuring a smooth transition. The role includes leading enfinium's health safety and environmental management, plus the operational assets at Ferrybridge 1 and 2, Parc Adfer and Kemsley. Based at Ferrybridge, she will report directly to Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer.

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer at enfinium, said "Jane has an exceptional track record of delivering operational excellence, building high performance teams and leading consistent predictable business results across a variety of assets at a time when the need for sustainable waste management and energy generation solutions have never been more critical. I look forward to working with Jane to maximise the benefits of our energy from waste facilities to drive decarbonisation, provide valuable homegrown renewable energy, as well as deliver its core function of diverting non-recyclable waste from landfill. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Bill Roberts for his invaluable contribution, during his four-year tenure, to our organisation, particularly for his leadership in developing and shaping our successful operational assets. I wish him all the best for the future."

Dr Jane Atkinson CBE said, "I am thrilled to be joining enfinium at an important time in its growth strategy. Ferrybridge 1 and 2, Parc Adfer and Kemsley are some of the most modern and operationally efficient facilities in the UK with a truly committed and dedicated workforce. I am excited to join the team, manage and enhance the facilities' growth plans."

Jane's experience includes working for Bilfinger, Altrad Services UK, Cape, Sembcorp and British Steel, where she has held positions of increasing responsibility for engineering design, technical, fabrication, major projects, automation and digitalisation services in the UK and US.

Jane was recognised in the 2020 Queens Birthday honours with a CBE for her services to Chemical Engineering. She is also a Chartered Chemical Engineer, a Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) and a Fellow and Trustee of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

About enfinium

enfinium is one of the largest waste-to-energy businesses in the UK and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of six (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the UK. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 265MW (gross) — enough energy to power more than 500,000 UK homes. enfinium is owned by infrastructure investment funds managed by Igneo Infrastructure Partners. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in the utilities and transport sectors in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on ESG and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$14.8 billion worth of assets (as of 31 December 2021) on behalf of more than 120 institutional investors around the world. For more information, visit www.igneoip.com.

