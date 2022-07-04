U.S. markets closed

enfinium Skelton Grange invites Leeds community groups to apply for new funding boost

·3 min read

LEEDS, England, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community groups and organisations in Leeds are being invited to apply for grants from a new £50,000 Community Benefit Fund that has been launched by enfinium as part of its Skelton Grange waste-to-energy hub project.

enfinium Logo
enfinium Logo

The new fund is being made available as part of the development of enfinium Skelton Grange, a waste-to-energy facility that is currently under construction and scheduled for completion in 2025. Once completed the facility will divert from landfill, and then process, up to 410,000 tonnes of residual waste and use it to generate 49MW (gross) of renewable, baseload electricity per annum. This is enough home-grown energy to power more than 100,000 UK homes and businesses. The project will create 400 jobs during construction and over 45 well paid full-time jobs once operational.

Local groups can apply for grants by completing and submitting an application form, which can be downloaded from the enfinium Skelton Grange website.

Applications will be accepted from projects or organisations that will directly benefit the host communities neighbouring the  site. This covers the Leeds City Council ward of Burmantofts & Richmond Hill, and the neighbouring wards of Hunslet & Riverside and Temple Newsam. Applications will also be considered from the wards of Beeston & Holbeck, Rothwell and Garforth & Swillington.

Organisations who are based outside of this area are also eligible to apply for grants, as long as they can prove how the award of funding will have a beneficial impact on these host communities. Applications are welcomed from registered charities, schools, places of learning, not-for-profit companies, community organisations and groups – including those supported by public funding.

Applications must demonstrate that the project or event in question will either deliver environmental benefits (such as the promotion of clean energy, waste reduction and / or recycling improvements), improve standards of health, safety and wellbeing or enhance the wider community. This could mean promoting skills and educational development, environmental improvements or activity that helps boost community cohesion.

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer at enfinium, said: "Over the coming years the enfinium Skelton Grange project represents an inward investment to Leeds that is calculated in the hundreds of millions of pounds. We're already creating jobs and generating supply chain opportunities for local businesses - but our commitment goes further than this and we will always be a good neighbour to the communities in which we operate. This £50,000 fund will be distributed between now and 2025 to local groups and organisations making a real difference to the community. We look forward to receiving applications and seeing how our funding can make a real difference to people's lives."

Application criteria and forms can be downloaded from the project website: www.enfinium.co.uk/facilities/skelton-grange.

Notes to editor:

About enfinium

enfinium is one of the largest pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of six (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the U.K. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 247MW (gross) — enough energy to power more than 500,000 U.K. homes. The vision "Make a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow" speaks to the company's ongoing commitment to the development of clean and renewable energy solutions for its customers and local communities. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852291/enfinium_Logo.jpg

