U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.47
    -0.81 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    -26.30 (-1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.37 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1056
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4860
    +0.7980 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,300.94
    +572.83 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.58
    +46.31 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Enforcement Notice - Decision - 22-0047 - IIROC Sanctions Former Toronto Investment Advisor Howard Tsao

·3 min read

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - On March 29, 2022, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Howard Tsao.

Mr. Tsao admitted that he engaged in an outside business activity and failed to cooperate with Enforcement Staff.

Specifically, Mr. Tsao admitted to the following violations:

(a) Between June 2017 and February 2020, Tsao engaged in an outside business activity by serving as Treasurer and Board Member for three condominium corporations for which he was also the Registered Representative and misled his Dealer Member about the activity, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 18.14 and Consolidated Rule 1400; and

(b) Between March 2020 and October 2020, Tsao failed to cooperate with Enforcement Staff who were conducting an investigation, contrary to section 8104 of Consolidated Rule 8100.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Tsao agreed to the following penalty:

(a) a monetary sanction of $30,000, which includes disgorgement in the amount of $13,229.35; and

(b) a permanent ban from registration in any capacity with IIROC.

Mr. Tsao also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Tsao, Howard – Settlement Agreement

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Tsao's conduct in May 2020. The first violation occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vaughan branch of RBC Dominion Securities Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. The second alleged violation occurred while he was no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Tsao is currently not registered with an IIROC-regulated firm.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c8595.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Is Down 6% Today

    Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were trading about 6% lower at 2 p.m. ET Friday after a JPMorgan analyst removed the semiconductor giant from its "analyst focus list," indicating that the firm no longer sees it as a top stock with meaningful upside from its current price.

  • NIO reports record electric vehicle deliveries in Q1, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • Nio Stock Bounces Back: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have waited for a day like this for a long time now. On April 1, Nio said it delivered a record number of electric vehicles (EVs), totaling 25,768 units, in the quarter ending March. Although that's barely 3% higher compared to the last quarter, expectations were even more muted given the severe supply challenges facing automakers like Nio.

  • Chinese Stocks in the U.S. Surge as Delisting Worries Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Friday after a Bloomberg News report that Beijing is preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports for a majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble

  • ‘The single biggest issue facing’ cannabis markets, according to Weedmaps CEO

    Weedmaps CEO Chris Beals joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's standing in the way of federal cannabis legalization, legal marijuana markets, and whether inflation is also hitting the weed industry.

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • Walgreens Gets Booted Down a Notch: How We'd Play It

    Shares of drugstore chain and healthcare firm Walgreens Boots Alliance were downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Robert W. Baird and another firm cut their price target. In the updated daily bar chart of WBA, below, we can see that the shares declined in January and February and made a short-lived rebound in March before sinking to test the December and February lows. WBA is trading below the declining 50-day and declining 200-day moving average line.

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Union Pacific (UNP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the fourth quarter, with the […]

  • Applied Materials starts Chapter 313 incentives process as it eyes $2B R&D facility in Hutto

    The Hutto Independent School District board of trustees on March 31 unanimously voted to accept an application for Chapter 313 tax incentives for a possible Applied Materials research and development facility in the fast-growing suburb northwest of Austin. Chapter 313 is a controversial state incentives program used for new manufacturing and energy projects.

  • I’m 67 and retired with $57,000 left on my mortgage and $600,000 saved for retirement — should I pay off my home now?

    Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement? Many other retirees wonder the same thing as you, and may be in similar financial circumstances where they’re able to pay the bills and have money saved in their retirement accounts. Your interest rate is fantastic, you’re capable of making the monthly payment from just your pension and Social Security without tapping into your 401(k) and you have so much of your home already paid off — all wins.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, DiDi Global, and Futu Are Rising

    Some good news came out today regarding the ongoing auditing dispute between U.S. and Chinese financial regulators.

  • ‘He’s a MAGA-hat wearing Republican, and I’m pretty liberal.’ This concerns me: Shouldn’t my financial adviser have similar beliefs to mine?

    Question: I’ve worked with the same financial adviser for about 10 years — and I feel like he’s done a decent job — but in the past few years, his politics have made my wonder about him. Have a question about working with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? As for political differences and his personal values, pros say they don’t have to be a dealbreaker but you shouldn’t ignore your feelings either.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) were falling today after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. While BlackBerry beat analysts' consensus estimate for earnings, revenue fell below Wall Street's expectations. BlackBerry surprised analysts by posting non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.01 in the fourth quarter, far above the $0.03 loss per share that Wall Street was expecting.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Stock Could Make a Comeback

    Betting on turnarounds in companies that others are too scared to touch can be a successful strategy for some investors. Farsighted investors who recognize the enduring potential of a business -- even during its most vulnerable hours -- can sometimes (but of course, not always) get outsize returns if they're right. One biotech stock that could be ripe for exactly that kind of play is Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), which is down over 70% from its high in July of last year as a result of a parade of misfortunes.