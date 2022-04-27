U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Hearing Panel Finds Mark Odorico Liable

·2 min read

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held March 1st and 2nd, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) found that Mark Odorico misappropriated client funds, effected unauthorized trades and failed to co-operate with IIROC Staff during its investigation.

The Hearing Panel's reasons for the decision on liability, dated April 7, 2022, is available at:

Re Odorico, 2022 IIROC 06

Specifically, the Hearing Panel found that Mr. Odorico committed the following violations:

(a) Between March 2014 and October 2018, Mr. Odorico misappropriated funds from three clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 29.1 (prior to September 1, 2016) and Consolidated Rule 1400 (after September 1, 2016);

(b) Between January 2016 and February 2019, Mr. Odorico effected unauthorized trades in a client's account, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 29.1 (prior to September 1, 2016 and Consolidated Rule 1400 (after September 1, 2016); and

(c) In May 2020, Mr. Odorico failed to co-operate with Enforcement Staff who were conducting an investigation, contrary to section 8104 of the Consolidated Rules.

A separate hearing will be held to determine the penalty to be imposed on Mr. Odorico, the date of which will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Odorico's conduct in June 2019. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Thornhill branch of CIBC World Markets Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Odorico is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

* * *

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c3992.html

