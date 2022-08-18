U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

Enforcement Notice - Hearing 22-0131 - IIROC to Hold Disciplinary Hearing for Robert Barber

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - An appearance has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) for the purpose of setting a date for the disciplinary hearing in the matter of Robert Barber.

The discipline hearing concerns allegations that Mr. Barber failed to fulfill his gatekeeper responsibilities and communicated with his clients using an unapproved third-party communication application.

The set date appearance is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing may contact IIROC's National Hearing Officer at NHO@iiroc.ca in advance of the hearing to obtain further details.

Set Date Appearance:  The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on October 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Specifically, the allegations are that:

(a)        Between December 2017 and August 2018, the Respondent Robert Barber failed to fulfill his gatekeeper responsibilities, contrary to IIROC Rule 1400; and

(b)        Between 2017 and 2020, the Respondent communicated with his clients using an unapproved third-party communication application, contrary to IIROC Rule 1400.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Barber's conduct in April 2019. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of Research Capital Corporation, formerly Mackie Research Capital Corporation (Research Capital), an IIROC-regulated firm.  Mr. Barber is still within the industry in a registered capacity, at the Vancouver branch of Research Capital.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Barber, Robert – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/18/c9137.html

