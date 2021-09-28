U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,375.68
    -67.43 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,458.36
    -411.01 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,642.45
    -327.52 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.88
    -41.12 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    -0.44 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.20
    -17.80 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5310
    +0.0470 (+3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0167 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5250
    +0.5470 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,651.73
    -1,370.73 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.80
    -31.34 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC to Hear a Settlement Hearing for Thomas Stock

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to consider whether the panel should accept a Settlement Agreement entered into between IIROC staff and Thomas Stock.

The Agreement concerns conduct involving excessive and unsuitable trading in the accounts of a client that was not within the bounds of good business practices, and a failure to cooperate with IIROC Enforcement Staff.

The hearing is not open to the public, but will become open in the event that the panel accepts the agreement. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing may contact IIROC's National Hearing Officer at NHC1@iiroc.ca in advance of the hearing to obtain further details. If the agreement is accepted, the Panel's decision and the Settlement Agreement will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on October 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Stock's conduct in May 2018. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of Haywood Securities Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Stock is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The Notice of Motion announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

Stock, Thomas - Notice of Motion

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information,visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/28/c1982.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives On Janet Yellen Warning, Stocks Sell Off As Bond Yields Rise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as stocks sold off amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's default risk warning and bond yields rose.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    RV Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The NAV of the Business Owner Fund was €994.14 as of the end of the second quarter. The NAV increased 14.0% since the start of the year and 901.9% since its inception on […]

  • Why AMC Stock Dropped Tuesday

    The move occurred as the broader market was declining, but the movie theater operator also got some potentially bad news recently.

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Endo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Settle Louisiana Governmental Opioid Cases and Claims

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) ("Endo") today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with the Louisiana Attorney General's office to settle all opioid-related cases and claims of the state and other Louisiana governmental persons and entities in exchange for a total payment of $7.5 million. The settlement, including the payment, will be subject to 100% participation by Louisiana's political subdivisions (to be provided to Endo by October 28, 2021) and the execution of def

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardCitadel S

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Still a Great Value

    Since it currently trades at around 11 times earnings, Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stands out as the type of value stock that appeals to the famously value-oriented Warren Buffett. As many know, Verizon, AT&T (NYSE: T), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) now operate as a 5G oligopoly in the U.S. Given the tens of billions of dollars these companies invest every year in capital expenditures to support their positions in the telecom market, additional competitors are not likely to emerge.

  • 2 Winners Worth Watching as the Stock Market Falls Tuesday

    Wall Street appears to be heading into the end of September on a downbeat note. Positive earnings played a role in driving shares of Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) and United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) higher. Below, we'll take a closer look at why these little-known companies were able to buck the downward trend on Wall Street early Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking on Tuesday

    After bounding higher to start the week yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed in the other direction today. Instead, shareholders are likely responding to the stock's rise yesterday and to news related to another company dealing in hydrogen production, Cummins (NYSE: CMI). The other likely catalyst for the stock's decline is the news that Cummins has received a $5 million award from the Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

  • Will Moderna Stock Reach $500?

    Some people might have thought Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock market gains were over when the company pocketed an Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in December. After all, the stock advanced 434% in 2020.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in C3.ai in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) gained a lot of attention when it went public last December, for three main reasons. First, it was founded and led by Thomas Siebel, who previously founded the enterprise software company Siebel Systems and oversaw its sale to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2006. Second, C3.ai dazzled investors with its 71% sales growth in fiscal 2020, which accelerated from its 48% growth in fiscal 2019.

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;

  • Ford’s $11.4 billion investment in EV production

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the news of Ford and SK innovation’s plans to invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly and battery plant in the U.S. and what this investment could mean for the EV industry race moving forward.

  • Activision’s $18 million settlement, Merck nears purchase of Acceleron Pharma, Bridgerton leads in Netflix views

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Surging Treasury yields add to ARK fund's 2021 woes

    Struggles are mounting for the flagship fund of star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest, as investors favor stocks that can benefit from rising economic growth and rising bond yields threaten the appeal of technology shares. The ARK Innovation ETF, which had $25.5 billion in assets at the end of June, was down 4.2% on Tuesday, outpacing a 1.9% drop for the benchmark S&P 500 and a 2.6% fall for the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Wood’s fund, which was the best-performing U.S. equity fund in 2020, is down more than 9% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.