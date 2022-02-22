U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,313.01
    -35.86 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,656.36
    -422.82 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,420.26
    -127.80 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.53
    -7.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    +1.20 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.50
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0620
    +0.3630 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,990.29
    -230.72 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.32
    +31.03 (+3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC to Hear a Settlement Hearing for Milan Plentai

·3 min read

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to consider whether the panel should accept a Settlement Agreement entered into between IIROC staff and Milan Plentai.

The Settlement Agreement relates to a Notice of Hearing that was issued in this matter on April 27, 2021 and would settle proposed allegations that the Respondent violated Dealer Member Rule 43.2(1) and Rule 1400 of IIROC's Consolidated Enforcement, Examination and Approval Rules by engaging in personal financial dealings with a client, RC, including accepting payments for activities conducted on behalf of the client; relied on a Power of Attorney for Personal Care granted by RC as the basis for conducting activities for RC that went beyond matters of personal care; and failed to take adequate or reasonable steps to ensure that RC, a vulnerable client, had not named him as a beneficiary under RC's will, either directly or indirectly.

The hearing is not open to the public, but will become open in the event that the panel accepts the agreement. If the agreement is accepted, the Panel's decision and the Settlement Agreement will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on February 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Plentai's conduct in January 2020. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the St. Catharines branch of National Bank Financial Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Plentai is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The Notice of Motion announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

Plentai, Milan – Notice of Motion

* * *

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c3504.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will report its financial results for Q4 2021 after close of trading tonight. With the company having just announced, a week ago, that it will reopen sales of tickets for space tourism flights (with prices starting at $450,000 per ticket), investors are naturally curious to hear more details about what's in store for Virgin Galactic. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 6.4% ahead of the results.

  • Home Depot, Its Charts Already Weakening, Is Drilled After Earnings

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. reported its fourth-quarter results Tuesday morning and beat earnings and revenue forecasts, but traders were sellers of the stock at the open. Let's take a fresh look at the charts and indicators of Home Depot. The trading volume has been heavier the past three months as traders and investors appear to be voting with their feet.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Trump’s Truth Social debuts on App Store with glitches

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman highlight Digital World Acquisition stock, which is trending as Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, goes live.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) rose on Tuesday following analyst commentary. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the sports book operator's stock price was up more than 3%. Several Wall Street investment firms cut their price targets on DraftKings' stock after the fantasy sports and gambling company said it would generate larger losses than many investors expected in 2022.

  • Why Tempur Sealy Stock Is Hibernating Today

    Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) hit the sack with a vengeance on Tuesday, following the release of disappointing fourth-quarter results. Your average Wall Street analyst had expected Tempur Sealy to post adjusted earnings near $0.96 per diluted share on approximately $1.45 billion in top-line revenues. Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy offered full-year earnings guidance roughly in line with current Street expectations.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Even a Falling Nasdaq Couldn't Stop These 2 Stocks Tuesday

    As the geopolitical climate becomes more complex, stock markets have reacted negatively to the potential disruptions that could result. Adding to losses from last week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell another 1.2% on Tuesday as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Both Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported positive news that made shareholders more comfortable about what the future could bring, and below we'll look more closely at what sent both stocks higher.

  • ‘She had a will, but it was null and void’: My friend and her sister are fighting over their mother’s life-insurance policy and $32,000 bank account. Who’s right?

    My friend’s mom passed away about a year ago. The friend signed this account to Kelly, the other daughter. Kelly tried to work with Mary on splitting everything (home, contents, car and money) right down middle after paying all the bills.

  • Why this technical analyst sees a nearly 20% S&P 500 nosedive

    And the stock charts say here comes the sell-off.

  • Earnings: Macy’s tops estimates, Home Depot reports strong sales growth.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Macy's and Home Depot.

  • 2 Reasons You Shouldn't Be Concerned About Shopify Right Now

    Shopify's drop after earnings might have worried some investors, but it wasn't all bad news.

  • Home Depot Stock Alert: Buy the Earnings Dip?

    Shares of Home Depot are not trading too well on Tuesday morning, down about 9% after the company reported earnings. Bulls were hopeful that strong housing trends would propel Home Depot's top and bottom line. What more could Home Depot do?

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

    "The company reported an earnings beat and strong guidance Thursday and has rallied," Bruce Kamich wrote on Real Money. Kamich feels that DDOG is a dog that's going to hunt. "In our December 9 review we wrote that "I will assume that some traders have booked some nice profits with DDOG.

  • Sberbank, VTB shares rebound as Russia's top banks escape UK sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Shares in Russia's two largest lenders, Sberbank and VTB, reversed early losses to trade higher on Tuesday after the state-controlled groups escaped British sanctions on Russian banks. British sanctions targeted Bank Rossiya, Black Sea Bank, Genbank, IS Bank and Promsvyazbank - smaller lenders of which only the latter is on the Russian central bank's list of systemically important credit institutions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sanctioned three high-net worth individuals in response to Russia's decision to deploy troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising their independence.