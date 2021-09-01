U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.12
    +11.44 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,378.65
    +17.92 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,370.16
    +110.92 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.36
    +11.59 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.26
    -0.24 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.28 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0200
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,742.85
    +242.05 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,243.94
    +30.78 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC to Hold Disciplinary Hearing for Former Burlington Investment Advisor Daniel George Gordon

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - An appearance has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to set a date for the disciplinary hearing in the matter of Daniel George Gordon.

The discipline hearing concerns allegations that:

(a) Between March 2016 and March 2020, Mr. Gordon engaged in an outside business activity without informing and without the approval of his Dealer Member, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 18.14 and Consolidated Rule 1400 (prior to September 1, 2016, Dealer Member Rule 29.1); and

(b) Between March 2016 and March 2020, Mr. Gordon engaged in personal financial dealings with a client, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 43.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Gordon's conduct in April 2020. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Burlington branch of Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Gordon is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The set date appearance is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing may contact IIROC's National Hearing Officer at NHC1@iiroc.ca in advance of the hearing to obtain further details. The date for the discipline hearing will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Set Date Appearance: Will be held by way of videoconference on September 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Gordon, Daniel George - Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

* * *

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 175 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 30,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/01/c0041.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as equities look to extend August gains

    Stock futures gained Wednesday morning, with the major equity indexes holding near all-time highs heading into the first session of September.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Is Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) A Risky Investment?

    Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • What GameStop's potential return to the S&P 500 means for the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down how the stock market may react to GameStop potentially joining the S&P 500 again.&nbsp;

  • Why AMC Stock Took a Hit Today

    Meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) have been trading more on what people are saying than what the business is doing for several months now. Today, AMC shares might be trading more on what an analyst just said. The stock dropped more than 4% early Wednesday, and remained down about 3% as of 11:20 a.m. EDT.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Higher taxes may be on the way for wealthy Americans after House vote

    Last week, the House passed a budget plan that may ultimately include proposals for taxing high-income earners and expanding tax credits for middle- and low-income Americans.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 9% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield. Whether you are an avid investor looking to diversify your portfolio with a range of stocks, […]

  • Why Suze Orman’s favorite investing method might cost you money

    Dollar-cost averaging usually loses out to another technique, a new study shows.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • FuboTV's Sportsbook Is Coming in Q4

    The fast-growing, sports-first streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has been growing in popularity with both consumers and investors over the last year as it innovates and executes. The company's subsidiary, Fubo Gaming, has been busy securing market access agreements to launch a new sports-betting app, positioning the company to take market share in the fast-growing digital sports gambling market. "We believe we are in the early innings of a massive opportunity," said fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler in the company's second-quarter earnings call when discussing its Sportsbook plans.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock Ahead of the NFL Season?

    The National Football League is set to start its regular season on Sept. 9. The NFL is the most popular sport in the U.S., drawing in a large fan base. Already, NFL pre-season games are attracting millions of viewers.