Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC to Hold Disciplinary Hearing for Marc Leon St. Pierre

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - An appearance has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) for the purpose of setting a date for the disciplinary hearing in the matter of Marc Leon St. Pierre.

The discipline hearing concerns allegations that Mr. St. Pierre misappropriated funds from his clients' accounts.

The set date appearance is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. The date for the discipline hearing will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on November 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (MT)

Specifically, the allegations are that:

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. St. Pierre's conduct in September 2021. The conduct occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Red Deer branch of ATB Securities Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. St. Pierre is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

St. Pierre, Marc – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

