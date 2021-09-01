U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC to Hold Settlement Hearing for former Toronto Investment Advisor Scott Andrew Hanson

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to consider whether the Panel should accept a Settlement Agreement entered into between IIROC staff and Scott Andrew Hanson.

The Agreement concerns conduct involving discretionary trading, outside business activity, and failure to disclose, consider and address potential material conflicts of interest related to the outside business activity.

The hearing is not open to the public, but will become open if and when the Panel accepts the agreement. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing may contact IIROC's National Hearing Officer at NHC1@iiroc.ca in advance of the hearing to obtain further details. If the agreement is accepted, the Reasons for Decision and the Settlement Agreement will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on September 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Hanson's conduct in October 2020. The conduct occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Barrie branch CIBC World Markets Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Hanson is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The Notice of Application announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

Hanson, Scott Andrew - Notice of Application

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 175 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 30,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

