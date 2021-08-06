U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.30
    +3.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,174.22
    +109.97 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.78
    -72.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.80
    +15.79 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.00
    -1.09 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.80
    -44.10 (-2.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.95 (-3.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0075 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0700 (+5.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3876
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2250
    +0.4720 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,802.24
    +1,946.57 (+4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.53
    +57.89 (+5.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Enforcement Notification - Tax evasion - Halifax business owner sentenced to three years in jail and he and his companies fined over $600,000 for fraud and tax evasion

·3 min read

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced today that Mr. Ralston MacDonnell, of Halifax, Nova Scotia, was sentenced to 3 years in jail, and fined a total of $301,511.25. MacDonnell's three related corporations were fined a total of $301,516.25. On May 18, 2021, a Halifax Provincial Court judge found MacDonnell and three of his related companies guilty of seven counts of fraud and four counts of tax evasion. In addition to the court imposed fine, MacDonnell will also have to pay the full amount of tax owing, plus related interest and any penalties assessed by the CRA.

A CRA investigation revealed that MacDonnell operated an engineering firm in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that splintered into three related companies: MacDonnell Security Risk Management Ltd., MacDonnell Group of Canada Ltd., and the numbered company 3182552 Nova Scotia Limited. From 2009 to 2014, MacDonnell and his three companies collected Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax (GST/HST) and Payroll Source Deductions and systematically failed to remit them to the CRA. MacDonnell made several false and deceptive statements in dealings with the CRA, which included the evasion of requirements to pay and the withholding of information. MacDonnell also used cheques knowing that they were drawn from an account that had insufficient funds. During the same period, MacDonnell diverted corporate funds into personal bank accounts unknown to the CRA, to cover personal expenses, including three mortgages, a car lease and other personal spending.

During the period from January 1, 2009, to December 31, 2014, MacDonnell and his three companies defrauded the Government of Canada by collecting and failing to remit GST/HST and payroll source deductions totalling $961,700.55.

All case-specific information above was obtained from the court records.

Tax evasion is a crime. Falsifying records and claims, wilfully not reporting income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, jail time, and a criminal record. From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, there were 36 convictions, with 15 taxpayers sent to jail for a total of 26.2 years. These individuals were sentenced for wilfully evading payment amounts totalling $10,902,950 in tax.

The CRA remains dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Canada's tax system, as well as the social and economic well-being of Canadians during these unprecedented times. The CRA continues to aggressively pursue tax evasion and false claims with all tools available to them.

The CRA is continuously working towards making sure that individuals and businesses report income earned and eligible losses, and claim benefits to which they are entitled, so that important benefit programs can be administered to those who need them. As a result of COVID-19, we are seeing the increased importance of these benefits, and are working to make sure that they continue to be available to Canadians. Any individual or business who underreports income, or claims losses or benefits to which they are not entitled, including ineligible claims for COVID-19 benefits, may have to repay the benefit amounts and may be subject to other possible action.

The CRA has set up a free subscription service to help Canadians stay current on the CRA's enforcement efforts.

Associated Links

Leads Program
Voluntary Disclosures Program

Stay connected

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c5573.html

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Is Surging Today

    The natural-gas fuel technology company's second-quarter numbers appear good, but there's more than meets the eye.

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Sank 17.6% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Why the Nasdaq's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Just Charged Up

    The stock market was generally up on Friday, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't get to join in the fun. As of just before 11 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down more than half a percent, even though just about every other major market benchmark was up on the day. Hydrogen fuel cell stocks got a lift on favorable earnings and other factors, and below, we'll look more closely at some of the most popular companies in the space.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Why Sunrun Stock Got Eclipsed Today

    Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), the self-proclaimed "nation's leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services," had fallen 9.9% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT after the company reported a big earnings miss -- and a change of management. For Q2 2021, Sunrun says it grew its customer count 19% year over year to just under 600,000 customers. Unfortunately, the cost of that revenue grew 124%, pushing operating losses higher, and leaving Sunrun with a $0.20-per-share loss on the bottom line -- nearly twice as bad as the $0.11 loss a year ago.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Just Popped

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP), a miner of rare earth elements, are up 3.3% at 11:15 a.m. EDT Friday after crushing Q2 earnings estimates yesterday afternoon. The bad news is that at one point this morning, MP shares were up as much as 12.5%, so it actually looks as if the enthusiasm over this rare earth metals stock is dying out fast. Heading into Q2, analysts had forecast that MP Materials would earn a $0.13-per-share profit on sales of $58.3 million.

  • Why Robinhood’s stock was destined for the ‘meme treatment’

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the July jobs reports and Robinhood after stockholders filed to sell 97.9 million shares over time.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Why Zymergen's Stock Is Crashing (Again) Today

    Continuing the roller-coaster ride that it has been on this week, shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) are plummeting Friday. Zymergen announced that a pair of executives are joining its management team. First, the company has tapped Lincoln Germain as its new chief operating officer.

  • Beyond Meat’s Q2 loss, Shake Shack tops estimates, DraftKings raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down earnings which include: Beyond Meat lowering its Q3 outlook after reporting mixed earnings, Shake Shack topping estimates as restaurants gain more customer traffic, Carvana delivering its first quarterly profit, DraftKings raising guidance, and Virgin Galactic Q2 earnings falling short of estimates.

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?

  • Why Roblox Stock Fell 14% in July

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a gaming platform, fell by 14.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors continued to look beyond so-called pandemic plays and after the company's stock received a sell rating from an analyst. Roblox's stock began falling in mid-July after Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey initiated coverage of the tech company with a price target of $75 and a sell rating on the stock. Investors have likely also sold Roblox recently because the company was viewed by some as a good investment during the pandemic as more people spent time at home during lockdowns and social distancing.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CLNE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 10 Tech Penny Stocks Reddit is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech penny stocks Reddit is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Tech Penny Stocks Reddit is Buying. Technology stocks have reached evaluations that many analysts now term sky-high and in dire need of correction. Of the top […]

  • Kaixin Auto stock soars after disclosing merger talks, ambition to be like Nio, XPeng and Li Auto

    Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings took flight on massive volume Friday, after the China-based used and new car dealership announced plans to establish a new energy vehicle (EV) business unit. The company said it has been in merger and acquisition talks with "a number of EV manufacturers." The stock shot up 57.7% in afternoon trading on volume of 196.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 366,500 shares. That was enough to make the stock the biggest gainer and most actively tr