Eng Kah Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:ENGKAH) Shares Lagging The Industry But So Is The Business

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x Eng Kah Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ENGKAH) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Personal Products companies in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1.8x and even P/S higher than 4x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Eng Kah Corporation Berhad Has Been Performing

For instance, Eng Kah Corporation Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance isn't good enough to keep up the industry, causing the P/S ratio to suffer. Those who are bullish on Eng Kah Corporation Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Eng Kah Corporation Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 2.8%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 6.1% overall rise in revenue. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 10.0% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we can see why Eng Kah Corporation Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

The Bottom Line On Eng Kah Corporation Berhad's P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Eng Kah Corporation Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its low P/S, given they look worse than current industry expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

