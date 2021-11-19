U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,690.00
    -11.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,580.00
    -231.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,553.75
    +72.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,333.80
    -30.40 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.60
    -2.41 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.30
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.87
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1289
    -0.0086 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0530 (-3.34%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    +1.52 (+8.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3442
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9000
    -0.3520 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,591.75
    -2,000.76 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,428.74
    -39.19 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,213.33
    -42.63 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,745.87
    +147.21 (+0.50%)
     

Engadget Podcast: The storm around Activision Blizzard’s CEO

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·2 min read
Engadget Podcast

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Engadget’s Jessica Conditt to dive into the latest controversy around Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, he was well aware of sexual misconduct allegations at the company, and he deliberately kept Activision's board in the dark. Also, we chat about what Apple’s self service program means for you, as well as a new accessibility gadget that brings eye tracking to the iPad.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · The storm around Activision Blizzard’s CEO


Subscribe!


Topics


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Jessica Conditt
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Recommended Stories