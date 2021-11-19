Engadget Podcast: The storm around Activision Blizzard’s CEO

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Engadget’s Jessica Conditt to dive into the latest controversy around Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, he was well aware of sexual misconduct allegations at the company, and he deliberately kept Activision's board in the dark. Also, we chat about what Apple’s self service program means for you, as well as a new accessibility gadget that brings eye tracking to the iPad.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.

Engadget · The storm around Activision Blizzard’s CEO



Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Jessica Conditt

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien