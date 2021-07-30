Engadget Podcast: Activision’s walkout and toxicity in gaming
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the toxic mess at Activision Blizzard with Senior Editor Jessica Conditt. California is suing the company over its frat boy culture, something we’ve seen at many gaming companies over the years. What’s actually going on, and what does it mean for the gaming industry as a whole? Tune in for our thoughts! Also, we chat about Facebook’s metaverse ambitions, some new chip plans for Intel and… Xbox Krispy Kreme donuts.
Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!
Engadget · Activision’s walkout and toxicity in gaming
Topics
What’s happening with the Activision Blizzard walkout? – 1:25
Facebook has started mentioning “the metaverse” a lot – 21:18
New Samsung S-Pen for foldables – 26:16
Intel is doing some interesting marketing to keep up with its competition – 32:33
New earbuds from Nothing (the company) and Master & Dynamic – 37:50
Working on – 44:46
Pop culture picks – 49:52
Video livestream
Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Jessica Conditt
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien