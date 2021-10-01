Engadget Podcast: Do you trust an Amazon robot in your home?
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra go over the news from Amazon’s devices and services event, especially its intriguing Astro robot for the home. With the company’s history with data collection and security cameras in mind, we discuss the questionable merits of such a device. Then, we delve into the news from Google’s Search On event (also this week) and Facebook’s own slides about research that said Instagram is detrimental to teens.
If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!
Engadget · Do you trust an Amazon robot?
Topics
Here’s what Amazon announced at its fall hardware event – 1:31
Meet Astro, a camera robot that wanders around your house – 2:32
The Echo Show 15 – 10:33
Amazon Halo View – 13:30
Amazon Glow – 17:04
A summary of Google's Search On event – 28:30
Facebook responds to leaks that it knew Instagram was bad for teen mental health –39:07
Our Fitbit Charge 5 full review is up – 45:29
Chris Pratt is Mario – 46:46
Working on – 51:00
Picks – 54:06
Video livestream
Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien