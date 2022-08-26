Engadget Podcast: What to expect at Apple's 'Far Out' event on September 7th

This week, Cherlynn is joined by UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith to discuss what they expect Apple to announce at its upcoming event on September 7th. Besides new iPhones and Watches, what might the company launch? Our hosts are also joined by senior reporter Jess Conditt to go over the highlights from Gamescom, including Sony’s new DualSense controller and PSVR2 update. We’ll be taking a break next week, so come back in two weeks for a new episode!

If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · What to expect from the Apple event and IFA



Topics

Apple confirms September 7 “Far Out” event – 1:46

What to expect from the IFA electronics show in Berlin – 32:35

The most interesting news out of Gamescom 2022 – 41:56

Other news: Mark Zuckerberg's bad VR avatar and a movie based on BlackBerry – 1:11:47

Working on – 1:13:01

Pop culture picks – 1:15:48

Video Stream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Mat Smith

Guest: Jess Conditt

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphics artists: Julio Barrientos, Cherlynn Low

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien