U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.75
    +22.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,018.00
    +234.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,096.50
    +59.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.20
    +19.10 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.80
    +0.49 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.90
    -24.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.24 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    +0.0270 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    16.46
    -2.18 (-11.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4250
    +0.7480 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,321.17
    +1,807.82 (+3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,403.18
    +27.96 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.63
    +24.92 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Engadget Podcast: Diving into the Apple Watch Series 7 and Twitch's big hack

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about what to expect from Apple’s upcoming event (new MacBooks, baby!), as well as all of the other launch shindigs from Google, Samsung and Sony. Cherlynn also tells all about her Apple Watch Series 7 review, and why she hates testing sleep tracking gadgets. And to catch up on some big news from last week, Manda Farough from the Virtual Economy Podcast joins to dive into the massive Twitch hack.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Apple Watch Series 7 review + New MacBook Event + Twitch Hack


Subscribe!


Topics


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guests: Manda Farough
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Recommended Stories

  • 12 best bread makers - from Panasonic, Russell Hobbs, Morphy Richards and more

    Freshly-baked bread is hard to beat, so invest in a bread maker for delicious loaves you can enjoy at home.

  • 1965 Chevy Nova Is Ready For A Cruise, Or Maybe A Swap

    Would you restore and preserve this Nova? Or use it as a killer swap candidate?

  • Clubhouse has a new high-quality audio option for musicians

    Clubhouse is becoming more useful to bands and singers with a new feature called music mode.

  • Biden to meet with port heads on ongoing supply chain issues

    Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith discusses Biden's plan to meet with the heads of the Port of LA and the Port of Long Beach on supply chain issues ahead of the busy holiday shipping season.

  • 'Genshin Impact' now supports 120 fps on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro

    The popular iOS game Genshin Impact is taking advantage of the iPhone 13 Pro's higher-refresh ProMotion display with a new 120fps mode.

  • Rode's Wireless Go II can now be controlled via Android and iOS apps

    Rode has unveiled a mobile app for the $299 Wireless Go II lavalier-type microphone, allowing users to unlock advanced features, control settings and more.

  • Tesla debuts new car insurance that uses Texans' real-time driving behavior

    Tesla now offers insurance in Texas, and it calculates for premiums based on owners' real-time driving behavior.

  • Sony is offering a chance to buy a PS5 this holiday season

    Sony is offering customers the chance to buy a PlayStation 5 directly from them for the holidays.The details: The offer is invite-only, with selections being made based on “previous interests and PlayStation activities." You'll need to register with Sony first.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAn invitation does not guarantee a console, however, and quantities are limited to one console per PSN ID.Invites will go out via email beg

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Department of Education’s ‘Transformational’ Changes Improve 99% Rejection Rate

    On October 6, the Department of Education announced changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (PSLF) that will now make new loans eligible for forgiveness that were previously ineligible,...

  • Countries decry 'vaccine nationalism' as poorer nations struggle for access to shots

    Seventy-five countries around the world called for an end to what they describe as “vaccine nationalism” in a joint letter to the United Nations this month. “The pandemic knows no borders,” the letter says in part.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Features & benefits of the Apple Watch Series 7 

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reviews the series 7 Apple Watch.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Rising

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading higher amid a drop in yields, which has lifted growth stock valuations. Stocks across sectors have gained as investors weigh US unemployment data and recent corporate earnings. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 1.507% Thursday morning before rising to around the 1.512% level. The 10-year note was volatile in September after the Federal Reserve spoke on winding down its ongoing asse

  • Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is trading higher Thursday after the company filed two U.S. patent applications. The first patent is for "Method And System For Vehicle Location Tracking Using V2X Communication." The second patent is for "Method For Conserving Power On A Portable Electronic Device And A Portable Electronic Device Configured For The Same." Strength in BlackBerry's stock can also be attributed to retail driven investor interest. BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartp

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • 5G Energy Consumption: What's the Impact of 5G NR in Real Networks?

    To understand the power usage in real 5G networks and RAN nodes, we take a closer look at data from a European network. Data was collected from all nodes every 15 minutes for 24 hours in July 2021.

  • This Company Revolutionizes What Matters for Hospitals, Big Pharma and Health Insurers

    You can perch on a 1-legged stool and balance precariously on 2, but if you want to settle in with comfort and safety, you need 3 sturdy legs. With its secure, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) unites customers in sectors as diverse as healthcare delivery, big pharma, life sciences, biotech, insurance and medical device manufacturing. Surprisingly, these industries, which essentially serve an identical group of patients, often speak in me

  • Apple Hires New HomePod Software Head as It Takes on Amazon Echo

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has hired a new engineer to lead software efforts for its HomePod smart speaker, aiming to turn the product into a bigger hit. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe iPhone maker is enlisting Afrooz Family to lead the work, ac

  • Apple Watch Series 7 Review: Bigger Screen, Same Short Battery Life

    The new screen makes reading text easier, and faster charging means you can sneak in some sleep tracking, but it would be nice not having to charge daily.

  • Betting On This Under-The-Radar CEO Would Make You A Millionaire

    The Zebra CEO is one of the most successful high-tech corporate leaders to stay out of the limelight, while putting up huge results.