Engadget Podcast: Gearing up for Apple’s WWDC 2022

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast (Engadget)

We’re prepping for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference! This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the announcements they’re expecting at WWDC, including new computers with M2 chips (and potentially a revamped MacBook Air!). What’s next for iOS and MacOS – will lockscreen widgets really be useful? And they hold out hope to hear something about the company’s AR/VR glasses. Also, they discuss the surprising news about Sheryl Sandberg leaving Meta, as well as Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go 2.

Engadget · What to expect at Apple’s WWDC 2022

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Subscribe!


Topics

  • What to expect at WWDC 2022 – 1:29

  • Could Apple AR Glasses make an appearance? Some rumors – 2:30

  • Possible news on iPhone 14, iOS 16, iPadOS, and WatchOS – 14:10

  • Youtube’s TV app now lets you use your phone as a second screen – 30:15

  • Surface Laptop Go 2 announcement – 33:19

  • Sheryl Sandberg leaves Facebook after 14 years – 36:23

  • France bans English e-sports terminology – 42:33

  • Working on – 44:22

  • Pop culture picks – 52:38

Livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh

