Engadget Podcast: The best and worst in tech 2021

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra recap the year's greatest winners and losers in tech. From the expected companies like Apple, Facebook (sorry, Meta) and Google, to the ones we begrudgingly acknowledge, like NFTs and the Metaverse, our hosts look back on 2021's highlights. We'd love to find out what your picks for the best and worst in tech this year might be, too, so feel free to send them our way!

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Winners and Losers in tech 2021


Subscribe!


Topics

  • Tech’s biggest winners of 2021 – 2:04

  • Tech’s biggest losers of 2021 – 28:57

  • Twitter’s privacy changes get weaponized immediately – 50:28

  • Working on – 53:14

  • Pop Culture Picks – 54:37


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

