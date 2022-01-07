U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Engadget Podcast: Everything we loved (and hated) at CES 2022

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast

It’s that time of the year again! Cherlynn and Devindra break down some of the best tech they’ve seen at CES 2022, as well as a bunch of weird and awful products. Get ready for notebooks with hybrid Intel chips and better NVIDIA graphics! And how about a foldable laptop or two? Our big takeaway: it’s going to be an interesting year for Windows laptops. Also, we dive into Razer’s crazy gaming table and Samsung’s wild, rotating 55-inch gaming monitor.

Engadget · CES 2022: Everything we loved (and hated)

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Subscribe!


Topics

  • Chipmakers at CES: Intel, AMD, and more – 1:19

  • Laptopapolooza: Lenovo’s Thinkbook Plus Gen 3, Dell’s XPS 13 Plus sans headphone jack – 10:40.322

  • Google announces Fast Pair and Android Auto improvements – 37:51

  • A couple of phones from CES: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 10 Pro – 43:11

  • Standout weird stuff: Samsung’s Massive Curved Monitor and Razer’s new mask – 45:55

  • Other News – 1:05:04

  • Pop Culture Picks – 1:08:59

Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low, Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack 

