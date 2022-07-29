Engadget Podcast: Who owns Dall-E's AI art?

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the world of AI art with Senior Editor Dan Cooper and Creative Futurist John LePore. We know Dall-E and Midjourney can create some truly compelling images from a bit of text, but do they owe a debt to all of the images that they were trained on? Also, we explore the sorry state of Meta and Cherlynn gushes about the new Pixel Buds Pro. Stay tuned to the end of the show for our chat with Joshua Stiksma, Design Director of Moss 2, who discusses the current state of VR game development.

Topics



Is AI-generated art borrowed or stolen? – 1:30

Meta’s many problems and a reversal on Instagram plans – 27:35

Pixel Buds Pro review – 42:16

Bloomberg report reveals a few details about Grand Theft Auto 6 – 51:37

Playstation VR 2 will have live-streaming support and cinematic mode – 53:25

RIP Car Thing by Spotify – 54:35

Filipino politician wants to make ghosting illegal – 58:08

Listener Mailbag – 1:00:55

Working on – 1:08:05

Pop culture picks – 1:12:34

Interview with Polyarc design director Joshua Stiksma on Moss: Book II – 1:17:56

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Guests: Dan Cooper and John LePore

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh