JOBS:

U.S. employers added only 210,000 jobs in November, 550,000 expected — a big miss

Unemployment rate falls to 4.2%

Engadget Podcast: Dorsey leaves Twitter and a dive into Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chips

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget Podcast

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss the significance of Jack Dorsey leaving Twitter. Will the social network thrive, or stumble, after losing its co-founder for a second time? Also, Cherlynn explains what’s up with all of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chips for phones, computers and… portable gaming consoles? Is it enough to take on Apple’s M1 chips? Or will Windows once again hold Snapdragon PCs back?

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Engadget · Dorsey leaves Twitter and a look into Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chips


Subscribe!


Topics

  • What is Twitter without founder Jack Dorsey? – 1:21

  • Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip – 22:38

  • Updates from the Theranos / Elizabeth Holmes trial – 45:44

  • Spotify’s Wrapped feature is available this week – 51:41

  • Working on – 56:18

  • Pop culture picks – 59:20


Video livestream

Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

