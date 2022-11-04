Engadget Podcast: Elon Musk’s Twitter fiasco

Well, it finally happened: Elon Musk has officially taken over Twitter. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Engadget’s Karissa Bell to discuss how Musk is reshaping the social network. Are all the changes bad, or is there some method to his madness? (Spoiler: It looks more like desperation than anything else.) Also, we dive into some recent Google AI news, and Devindra explains why the new Apple TV 4K is genuinely great.

If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Topics



Elon Musk’s Twitter fiasco – 1:26

Thinking of leaving Twitter? Here are some platforms to check out – 21:49

Google announces package tracking in Gmail – 29:55

Texas AG sues Google over facial recognition data collection – 35:23

The PS VR2 will cost $550, arrives February 22, 2023 – 38:07

Xiaomi’s 12S Ultra concept phone has a massive camera with interchangeable lenses – 40:35

Working on – 43:42

Pop culture picks – 48:57

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Karissa Bell

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien